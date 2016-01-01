Simmons Hanly Conroy shareholder named to top women attorneys list

Simmons Hanly Conroy is pleased to announce Deborah Rosenthal, a shareholder based in the firm’s San Francisco office, has been named to the Daily Journal’s 2017 list of Top Women Lawyers in California.

Each year, the editors and editorial staff of the Daily Journal legal newspaper select the “Top Women Lawyers” who have made a difference to their clients, their firms and their profession. Rosenthal, along with the other 2017 honorees, was recognized at an awards reception May 23 in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Daily Journal publishes editions in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

“Deborah’s commitment to her work and her clients is part of what makes her stand out among the elite women lawyers in California,” said John Simmons, chairman of Simmons Hanly Conroy. “We congratulate Deborah on her accomplishments, successes and leadership, which have earned her this prestigious recognition from the Daily Journal.”

Rosenthal was recognized for her work as a legal advocate for individuals harmed by corporate wrongdoing. Her legal practice consists of asbestos litigation, environmental litigation, personal injury and sex abuse cases, and consumer class actions. As an attorney for more than 20 years in the Bay Area, Rosenthal has helped secure millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements on behalf of her clients.

Among her recent successes, Rosenthal served as lead counsel on an asbestos litigation case that helped hold several foreign shipping companies accountable under maritime law for their role in exposing Rosenthal’s client to asbestos during ship repair work, which caused the client’s mesothelioma. Rosenthal also played a major role in securing a significant resolution before trial on behalf of a client who was exposed to asbestos while working as a Pacific Bell employee. In the case, Rosenthal was instrumental in demonstrating that AT&T assumed a duty to protect the health and safety of not just AT&T’s employees, but also for the employees of all the Baby Bells, including Pacific Bell.

In addition to her law practice, Rosenthal is involved with the American Association for Justice, the San Francisco Trial Lawyers Association, and the University of San Francisco’s Women Lawyers’ Committee. She also serves on the Attorney Liaison Committee for the San Francisco Superior Court Asbestos Department, the Consumer Attorneys of California Board of Governors, and the board of directors for the Simmons Employee Foundation, which supports charitable organizations in the communities where Simmons Hanly Conroy has offices, in the form of monetary donations and volunteer work.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Vioxx, Yaz, Toyota Unintended Acceleration and DePuy Pinnacle. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Offices are located in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Alton. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.