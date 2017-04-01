Simmons Hanly Conroy makes list of Illinois largest law firms

ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, a law firm known for nationally handling asbestos, mass tort and complex litigation cases, has been listed by Chicago Lawyer among the largest law firms in Illinois.

The firm ranked 67th of 200 Illinois law firms surveyed in the magazine’s annual Illinois Largest Law Firms Survey. The list positions the firm as one of the three largest law firms in the state with its primary location outside of the Chicago area.

Simmons Hanly Conroy employs 55 attorneys in Illinois at the firm’s headquarters in Alton and in its Chicago office. Nationwide, the firm employs approximately 75 attorneys, including 46 shareholders and 25 associates, with additional offices in St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Founded in 1999 by John Simmons, the firm developed a national reputation for handling toxic exposure cases by securing a $250 million verdict against U.S. Steel, the largest verdict for a single plaintiff in the history of asbestos litigation.

Today, the firm remains a leader in asbestos and mesothelioma litigation but has also developed an experienced complex litigation practice with focuses on dangerous drugs and medical devices, sexual abuse litigation, environmental litigation and other consumer safety mass torts.

Firm attorneys have been named to multiple leadership positions in federal multidistrict litigations (MDL), including the class action against seed manufacturer Syngenta on behalf of American corn farmers over its failure to obtain import approval from China for its MIR 162 genetically modified corn, the MDL against Volkswagen AG over its emissions scandal on behalf of consumers and competitor dealers, the DePuy Pinnacle Hip Implant MDL on behalf of patients injured by Johnson & Johnson’s faulty hip implant device, and more.



Click to view the full 2017 Illinois Largest Law Firm list >>>

About Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms and has recovered millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for plaintiffs. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Vioxx, Yaz, Toyota Unintended Acceleration and DePuy Pinnacle Hip Implants. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Offices are located in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and in Alton. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.