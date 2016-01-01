Simmons Hanly Conroy again ranked as metro area’s largest plaintiffs’ law firm

ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest mass torts firms, is pleased to announce that the firm is listed for the seventh consecutive year as the largest plaintiffs’ law firm in the St. Louis metropolitan area, according to the 2017 ranking by the St. Louis Business Journal.

Published Jan. 27, the Largest Law Firms list has Simmons Hanly Conroy ranked as the region’s 12th largest overall among the firms the publication evaluated. The list ranks 78 law firms. In 2016, Simmons Hanly Conroy was ranked as the 13th largest law firm in the St. Louis area.

Simmons Hanly Conroy has approximately 54 attorneys in its Alton, Ill., headquarters and its St. Louis office combined. Nationwide, the firm has 76 attorneys in all of its offices that also include Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, and El Segundo, Calif.

Founded in 1999 by firm Chairman John Simmons, the firm continues as a leader in asbestos and mesothelioma litigation, as well as complex litigation concerning dangerous drugs and medical devices, consumer safety-related mass torts, and environmental and personal injury matters.

“We are proud of our attorneys’ work and accomplishments in securing major victories and relief for our clients who are victims of corporate wrongdoing,” said Simmons. “Our firm and employees also are unwavering in their commitment to providing personal attention to all of our clients and in giving back to the communities we serve. We care deeply about the people we represent.”

The firm secured a $250 million verdict against U.S. Steel, which remains the largest single verdict in the history of asbestos litigation. In 2016, firm Shareholder Jayne Conroy, a member of the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee for the DePuy Pinnacle multidistrict litigation, was instrumental in helping to secure a $1 billion federal jury verdict in the third bellwether trial involving the faulty DePuy Pinnacle metal-on-metal hip replacement devices manufactured by Johnson & Johnson.

Simmons Hanly Conroy attorneys have served in leadership roles and continue to serve on plaintiffs’ executive or steering committees for multiple MDLs. Currently, these include consumer litigation against Volkswagen A.G. over its diesel emissions scandal, litigation against Syngenta Seeds Inc. over the economic impact from contamination of the U.S. corn supply with a type of Syngenta genetically modified corn that was banned in China, litigation over side effects of the popular chemotherapy drug Taxotere (docetaxel), and testosterone replacement therapy products liability litigation.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Vioxx, Yaz, Toyota Unintended Acceleration and DePuy Pinnacle. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Offices are located in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Alton, Ill. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.