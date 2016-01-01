Local Business Headlines
- Applications being accepted for projects in Silver Creek watershed
- Greensfelder welcomes attorney Andrew Hartnett
- Attorneys continue pro bono work in Madison County
- Powers Insurance and benefits hires new personal account manager
- Belleville police drop is latest pharmaceutical site for Illinois American Water
- Holland Construction breaks ground on new apartment complex
- O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce to host Small Business Development Center on March 24
- 'Small Town – Big World' multicultural event planned for Alton
HeartLands Conservancy protects two natural areas near Shawnee National Forest
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
HeartLands Conservancy, an environmental nonprofit focused on land conservation in Southwestern Illinois, recently announced the acquisition of two key natural areas next to the Shawnee National Forest in Jackson County.
The two properties, totaling 79 acres, are located within the floodplain of the Mississippi and Big Muddy Rivers. Working with numerous partners, HeartLands identified the properties as high-priorities for protection because of their locations and their significant natural features.
One such feature is a restored wetland that adjoins more than 800 acres of U.S. Forest Service wetlands. It is home to native reptiles and amphibians, as well as, otters, beavers, muskrats and rice rats. Another feature is a second-growth hardwood forest located on Fountain Bluff, a 2,500-acre upland forest next to the Mississippi River. The forest includes a mixture of beech and oak trees that provide habitat for bats, deer, and turkeys.
“These latest acquisitions are a part of our ongoing partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and Ducks Unlimited to protect and restore floodplain functions in the Mississippi River Watershed in Southern Illinois,” said William Boardman, land conservation chair for HeartLands Conservancy. “We are particularly grateful to the previous land owners for their long-standing care of these important natural areas.”
HeartLands received funding assistance from two foundations — Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation and Grand Victoria Foundation — to complete the purchase.
Simmons Hanly Conroy files lawsuits against drug companies over opioids marketing
NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, has filed lawsuits on behalf of New York’s Broome and Erie counties against pharmaceutical companies and physicians over what is being called aggressive and fraudulent marketing of prescription opium-like painkillers (opioids) that has led to a drug epidemic in the counties.
In complaints filed Feb. 1 in the New York Supreme Court, the counties seek relief including compensatory and punitive damages for the millions of dollars they spend each year to combat the public nuisance created by the drug companies’ deceptive marketing campaign that misrepresents the safety and efficacy of long-term opioid use. The lawsuits follow a similar, ongoing action filed by Simmons Hanly Conroy in August 2016 on behalf of Suffolk County, N.Y.