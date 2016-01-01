Local Business Headlines

(previous local headlines)

RiverBend Growth Association announces newest members

Details
Written by Dennis Grubaugh

GODFREY — RiverBend Growth Association has announced its newest members.

They are:

• Affordable Dentistry Today – Alton
• Creative Options Graphic Design, Inc. – Edwardsville
• Da-Com Corporation – St. Louis
• Dixon, Scott – Alton
• Drake Tire & Auto Service – Alton
• E-Z Bow by Tracy – Alton

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

Simmons Hanly Conroy files lawsuits against drug companies over opioids marketing

    NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, has filed lawsuits on behalf of New York’s Broome and Erie counties against pharmaceutical companies and physicians over what is being called aggressive and fraudulent marketing of prescription opium-like painkillers (opioids) that has led to a drug epidemic in the counties.
    In complaints filed Feb. 1 in the New York Supreme Court, the counties seek relief including compensatory and punitive damages for the millions of dollars they spend each year to combat the public nuisance created by the drug companies’ deceptive marketing campaign that misrepresents the safety and efficacy of long-term opioid use. The lawsuits follow a similar, ongoing action filed by Simmons Hanly Conroy in August 2016 on behalf of Suffolk County, N.Y.

Click Here for Full Story

 
SIU Edwardsville

Illinois Business Journal Inc.
P.O. Box 248, Edwardsville, IL 62025 • Phone 618-659-1997
General Inquiries: aortbals@ibjonline.com
Copyright © 2016 All rights reserved.