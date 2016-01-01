Local Business Headlines
- Belleville police drop is latest pharmaceutical site for Illinois American Water
- Holland Construction breaks ground on new apartment complex
- O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce to host Small Business Development Center on March 24
- 'Small Town – Big World' multicultural event planned for Alton
- O'Fallon seeks buyers, development for City Hall Annex property
- SIU School of Dental Medicine to showcase remodeled clinic in Edwardsville open house
- Greensfelder firm elevates three attorneys to officer
- O’Fallon orthopedic surgeon featured on medical group’s video series
RiverBend Growth Association announces newest members
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
GODFREY — RiverBend Growth Association has announced its newest members.
They are:
• Affordable Dentistry Today – Alton
• Creative Options Graphic Design, Inc. – Edwardsville
• Da-Com Corporation – St. Louis
• Dixon, Scott – Alton
• Drake Tire & Auto Service – Alton
• E-Z Bow by Tracy – Alton
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
Simmons Hanly Conroy files lawsuits against drug companies over opioids marketing
NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, has filed lawsuits on behalf of New York’s Broome and Erie counties against pharmaceutical companies and physicians over what is being called aggressive and fraudulent marketing of prescription opium-like painkillers (opioids) that has led to a drug epidemic in the counties.
In complaints filed Feb. 1 in the New York Supreme Court, the counties seek relief including compensatory and punitive damages for the millions of dollars they spend each year to combat the public nuisance created by the drug companies’ deceptive marketing campaign that misrepresents the safety and efficacy of long-term opioid use. The lawsuits follow a similar, ongoing action filed by Simmons Hanly Conroy in August 2016 on behalf of Suffolk County, N.Y.