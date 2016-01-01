Local Business Headlines

Training opportunities available for Madison County residents

Written by Dennis Grubaugh


WOOD RIVER — Madison County Employment and Training Department wants the public to know funding is available for educational opportunities.

The funding, which is provided through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, can be used to pay for tuition, books and fees and assist with job search and employment opportunities.

“This program is designed to strengthen and improve our public workforce and help get youth and those with significant barriers to employment, into high-quality jobs and careers and help employers hire and retain skilled workers,” Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Many of the training programs are offered through area community and include courses for registered nursing, welding, machining, computer network security, process operations, truck driving and more.

Residents must meet specific requirements to qualify for the funding. Contact Employment And Training at (618) 296-4301 for more information.

Simmons Hanly Conroy files lawsuits against drug companies over opioids marketing

    NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, has filed lawsuits on behalf of New York’s Broome and Erie counties against pharmaceutical companies and physicians over what is being called aggressive and fraudulent marketing of prescription opium-like painkillers (opioids) that has led to a drug epidemic in the counties.
    In complaints filed Feb. 1 in the New York Supreme Court, the counties seek relief including compensatory and punitive damages for the millions of dollars they spend each year to combat the public nuisance created by the drug companies’ deceptive marketing campaign that misrepresents the safety and efficacy of long-term opioid use. The lawsuits follow a similar, ongoing action filed by Simmons Hanly Conroy in August 2016 on behalf of Suffolk County, N.Y.

Click Here for Full Story

 
SIU Edwardsville

