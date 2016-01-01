11th Annual Free Diabetes Education Program at SIUE



The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy, in collaboration with Alton Memorial Hospital, BJC HealthCare and the American Diabetes Association, is hosting the 11th annual Free Diabetes Education Program at SIUE’s Morris University Center from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

The annual free program provides information and features topics related to both Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes. Participants have the opportunity to attend speaker sessions, a vendor fair, receive free screenings and a free lunch, and speak directly with healthcare professionals.

Session topics include:

• Dietary supplements – is natural better?

• Healthy eating on the go

• Weight loss strategies – from medications to apps

• Diabetes treatment – new era of medications

More than 18 community vendors will be present to provide insight to patients and caregivers on how they can assist with the daily management of diabetes.

To register for the program or for more information, call (618) 650-5164 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .