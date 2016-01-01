Local Business Headlines
- RiverBend Growth Association names Midwest Basement Tech as Small Business of the Month
- What’s Up Downtown information exchange planned Tuesday in Alton
- Ameren Illinois donates $57,500 to food pantries across Central and Southern Illinois
- St. Andrew’s announces call for nominations for 15th annual Ageless Remarkable St. Louisans Gala
- Illinois State Police warns of recent phone scams
- SIUE Department of Psychology receives $500,000 endowment for visiting scholars
- Lee Burford Joins Holland Construction Services as senior project manager
- Attorney Sivia named to Super Lawyers Rising Stars
11th Annual Free Diabetes Education Program at SIUE
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy, in collaboration with Alton Memorial Hospital, BJC HealthCare and the American Diabetes Association, is hosting the 11th annual Free Diabetes Education Program at SIUE’s Morris University Center from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
The annual free program provides information and features topics related to both Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes. Participants have the opportunity to attend speaker sessions, a vendor fair, receive free screenings and a free lunch, and speak directly with healthcare professionals.
Session topics include:
• Dietary supplements – is natural better?
• Healthy eating on the go
• Weight loss strategies – from medications to apps
• Diabetes treatment – new era of medications
More than 18 community vendors will be present to provide insight to patients and caregivers on how they can assist with the daily management of diabetes.
To register for the program or for more information, call (618) 650-5164 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Simmons Hanly Conroy elevates 14 attorneys to shareholder
ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation's largest mass torts firms, is pleased to announce that the firm has grown its shareholder ranks with the elevation of 14 attorneys, effective Jan. 1
The firm’s new shareholders are Karoline Carstens, W. Brent Copple, Kenneth P. Danzinger, Suvir Dhar, Ryan Dickherber, Cody Favilla, Crystal Foley, John Foley, Courtney Gregory, Ryan Kiwala, Chris Levy, John Richardson, Andrew S. Williams and Brent Zadorozny.