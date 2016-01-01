40th Annual SIUE Friends of Art Auction set for March



The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Department of Art & Design and the Friends of Art host the 40th Annual Art Auction on Wednesday, March 15. The auction will be held in the Art West Gallery located in the Art & Design West building on the SIUE campus.

The 2017 auction will offer original artworks donated by faculty, visiting artists, alumni, friends and advanced students. Additional work will be available to the highest bidder in a silent auction.

Since l977, the Friends of Art has assisted the SIUE Department of Art & Design in staging this fundraiser. Last year’s auction proceeds allowed the department to invite 14 local, national, and international artists and lecturers to the SIUE campus, in addition to providing funds for 16 students to attend a national conference. Auction funding also paid for jurors and awards for student exhibits.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and Ahrens & Niemeier auctioneers will start the bidding at 7 p.m. To view images of the artwork to be auctioned, visit the Friends of Art SIUE on Facebook or attend a preview in the gallery on Tuesday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for the general public and can be purchased at the door. Admission is free to all students, auction donors and members of the Friends of Art. Complimentary food will be provided, and a cash bar will also be available.

Complimentary parking will be provided in Lot B (SIUE’s Visitor’s Lot). Although parking will not be available adjacent to the building, attendees may be dropped off at the doors behind the Art & Design West building.

For more information, visit siue.edu/artsandsciences/art/friends or the Friends of Art SIUE Facebook. E-mails may be directed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .