Local Business Headlines
- Study cites economic impact of Lewis and Clark Community College
- Metro East SBDC’s March 9 small-business symposium at SIUE is ‘All Systems Go’
- SIUE overall spring enrollment is down slightly from last year’s record
- Manar says legislation will be measure of school funding commission’s success
- Nearly 100 colleges to be at SWIC for annual college fair
- Madison County to keep residents informed on construction projects
- Bailey Family Insurance joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
- Chancellor Pembrook, SIUE deans explore impact opportunities in Costa Rica
Ed-Glen Chamber seeks nominees for awards at 30th annual gala
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce’s 30th Annual Community Awards Gala & Auction will take place Saturday, March 4, in SIUE’s Meridian Ballroom with the theme “Make a Name for Your Business.”
The gala is the highlight of the Ed/Glen Chamber’s year, an opportunity to celebrate the chamber’s achievements, the business community and present the Albert Cassens Award for Outstanding Community Achievement, the Tallerico Leadership Award, the Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Business of the Year Award to those who have served the communities with excellence.
Nominations are being sought through Feb. 15.
Click here to get the nomination forms and more information.
Simmons Hanly Conroy elevates 14 attorneys to shareholder
ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation's largest mass torts firms, is pleased to announce that the firm has grown its shareholder ranks with the elevation of 14 attorneys, effective Jan. 1
The firm’s new shareholders are Karoline Carstens, W. Brent Copple, Kenneth P. Danzinger, Suvir Dhar, Ryan Dickherber, Cody Favilla, Crystal Foley, John Foley, Courtney Gregory, Ryan Kiwala, Chris Levy, John Richardson, Andrew S. Williams and Brent Zadorozny.