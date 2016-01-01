Ed-Glen Chamber seeks nominees for awards at 30th annual gala

The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce’s 30th Annual Community Awards Gala & Auction will take place Saturday, March 4, in SIUE’s Meridian Ballroom with the theme “Make a Name for Your Business.”

The gala is the highlight of the Ed/Glen Chamber’s year, an opportunity to celebrate the chamber’s achievements, the business community and present the Albert Cassens Award for Outstanding Community Achievement, the Tallerico Leadership Award, the Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Business of the Year Award to those who have served the communities with excellence.

Nominations are being sought through Feb. 15.

Click here to get the nomination forms and more information.