Memorial Hospital Auxiliary hosting collection of books, vintage items

BELLEVILLE - Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is seeking donations of books, sheet music, vintage magazines (prior to 1945), phonograph records, cookbooks, yearbooks, CDs, movie videos and DVDs for its 2017 Book Bazaar.

Donations may be placed in book bazaar barrels until April 13. Locations include:
• Belleville Health and Sports Center, 1001 South 74th St., Belleville
• Memorial Hospital Main Lobby, Entrance D and The Orthopedic and Neurosciences Center
• Schnucks Markets, 907 East Highway 50, O’Fallon, Ill.; 5720 North Belt West, Belleville; 110 Carlyle Plaza Drive, Belleville

Items may also be dropped off at the Annex located behind Medical Office Center 2 on Tuesdays and Thursdays,
8 to 11 a.m. through April 13, and on Saturdays, Feb. 4, March 4 and April 1 from 8 to 11 a.m.

For information call, Memorial Hospital Auxiliary at (618) 257-5545 or e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Simmons Hanly Conroy elevates 14 attorneys to shareholder

    ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation's largest mass torts firms, is pleased to announce that the firm has grown its shareholder ranks with the elevation of 14 attorneys, effective Jan. 1
    The firm’s new shareholders are Karoline Carstens, W. Brent Copple, Kenneth P. Danzinger, Suvir Dhar, Ryan Dickherber, Cody Favilla, Crystal Foley, John Foley, Courtney Gregory, Ryan Kiwala, Chris Levy, John Richardson, Andrew S. Williams and Brent Zadorozny.

