Community-minded businesses to be honored in O’Fallon

ofallonshilohchamberlogoO’FALLON-SHILOH—The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, along with the O’Fallon Progress, will co-host the 41st Annual Salute to Business Awards honoring businesses that have made a particularly positive impact in the community at a luncheon on Wednesday, April 19, at the Regency Conference Center in O’Fallon.

Registration starts at 11:15 a.m. and the program begins at 11:45 a.m.

Awards may be given recognizing Business Beautification, Economic Impact, Heritage, and Community Service. Nominations can be given to the chamber at 116 E. First St., O’Fallon, or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call (618) 632-3377 to make a nomination. Cut-off for nominations is Feb. 9. The impact to the community needs to have been in 2016.

Simmons Hanly Conroy elevates 14 attorneys to shareholder

    ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation's largest mass torts firms, is pleased to announce that the firm has grown its shareholder ranks with the elevation of 14 attorneys, effective Jan. 1
    The firm’s new shareholders are Karoline Carstens, W. Brent Copple, Kenneth P. Danzinger, Suvir Dhar, Ryan Dickherber, Cody Favilla, Crystal Foley, John Foley, Courtney Gregory, Ryan Kiwala, Chris Levy, John Richardson, Andrew S. Williams and Brent Zadorozny.

