Community-minded businesses to be honored in O’Fallon

O’FALLON-SHILOH—The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, along with the O’Fallon Progress, will co-host the 41st Annual Salute to Business Awards honoring businesses that have made a particularly positive impact in the community at a luncheon on Wednesday, April 19, at the Regency Conference Center in O’Fallon.

Registration starts at 11:15 a.m. and the program begins at 11:45 a.m.

Awards may be given recognizing Business Beautification, Economic Impact, Heritage, and Community Service. Nominations can be given to the chamber at 116 E. First St., O’Fallon, or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or call (618) 632-3377 to make a nomination. Cut-off for nominations is Feb. 9. The impact to the community needs to have been in 2016.