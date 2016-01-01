Local Business Headlines
- Democrats react to Rauner’s State of State message
- Three from Byrne & Jones sports division earn Certified Builder accreditation
- United Way recognizes Ann Beatty for volunteer service
- In State of State address, Rauner says impasse 'is not good for the state'
- State has free tax preparation for low-income families
- Illinois American Water provides water assistance to more than 900 Illinoisans through help program
- Madison County serves notice on deliquent taxes
- Beasley announced as new attorney at Gori Julian & Associates
Bodywork Essentials holds ribbon cutting in O'Fallon
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce helped cut the ribbon recently for Bodywork Essentials, 7 Eagle Center, Suite 2, O’Fallon. The clinical massage therapy practice features methods better known on the West Coast and in Europe. Three of its four primary clinical methods are unique in the St. Louis Metro area. Tiffany Rhodes, Licensed Massage Therapist, and principal at Bodywork Essentials, received her initial training from Myotherapy College of Utah in 2010 followed by a focused year-long externship in “Spinal Touch Therapy,” a specialized method to correct postural distortion. She has completed additional training and certifications from institutions and specialized practitioners across the United States and Europe. She holds certifications in Visceral Manipulation from the Barral Institute and Craniosacral therapy from the Upledger Institute. The therapies are said to avoid pain that sometimes accompanies more common massage therapy techniques. More is online at bodyworkessentialsllc.com.
We welcome news of businesses and ribbon-cuttings
in and around Southwestern Illinois. Send it to
Editor Dennis Grubaugh, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Simmons Hanly Conroy elevates 14 attorneys to shareholder
ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation's largest mass torts firms, is pleased to announce that the firm has grown its shareholder ranks with the elevation of 14 attorneys, effective Jan. 1
The firm’s new shareholders are Karoline Carstens, W. Brent Copple, Kenneth P. Danzinger, Suvir Dhar, Ryan Dickherber, Cody Favilla, Crystal Foley, John Foley, Courtney Gregory, Ryan Kiwala, Chris Levy, John Richardson, Andrew S. Williams and Brent Zadorozny.