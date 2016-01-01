Bodywork Essentials holds ribbon cutting in O'Fallon



The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce helped cut the ribbon recently for Bodywork Essentials, 7 Eagle Center, Suite 2, O’Fallon. The clinical massage therapy practice features methods better known on the West Coast and in Europe. Three of its four primary clinical methods are unique in the St. Louis Metro area. Tiffany Rhodes, Licensed Massage Therapist, and principal at Bodywork Essentials, received her initial training from Myotherapy College of Utah in 2010 followed by a focused year-long externship in “Spinal Touch Therapy,” a specialized method to correct postural distortion. She has completed additional training and certifications from institutions and specialized practitioners across the United States and Europe. She holds certifications in Visceral Manipulation from the Barral Institute and Craniosacral therapy from the Upledger Institute. The therapies are said to avoid pain that sometimes accompanies more common massage therapy techniques. More is online at bodyworkessentialsllc.com.

