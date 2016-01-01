Local Business Headlines
- Madison County serves notice on deliquent taxes
- Beasley announced as new attorney at Gori Julian & Associates
- Gwin's Travel consultants receive Travel Expert certification
- ‘Reality Check’ app puts career planning tools in the hands of job seekers
- Ninth Project Homeless Connect effort to take place
- SIUE’s master’s in physical education tabbed among nation’s best values
- 2017 Illinois tax filing season begins Monday, Jan. 23
- Beiser introduces legislation to rename roadway in honor of fallen officer
State Rep. Stuart invites residents to coffee discussion in Caseyville
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, invites residents to join her for their morning coffee and discuss state issues at the South Main Diner located at 421 S Main St. in Caseyville on Monday, Jan. 30, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
“These informal meetings give me an opportunity to listen to local residents’ concerns and work together to brainstorm new ways to reform state government,” said Stuart. “Too many elected officials are out of touch with the needs of the communities they represent. It is my top priority as the new state representative for this area to host meetings throughout my district, go door-to-door and constantly seek new ways to be responsive to my constituents.
Stuart’s “Coffee with Katie” meetings allow residents to meet with Stuart in a casual, informal setting. Residents are encouraged to share their thoughts on state issues and suggest legislation for the upcoming session of the General Assembly.
“As a math teacher by trade, I’m committed to working with my community to problem-solve the many challenges our state faces,” Stuart said. “We need common-sense solutions that put community – not special interests – first. ‘Coffee with Katie’ meetings are one unique way for residents to help me take back Springfield and ensure that our community’s voice is heard in the State Capitol.”
Simmons Hanly Conroy elevates 14 attorneys to shareholder
ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation's largest mass torts firms, is pleased to announce that the firm has grown its shareholder ranks with the elevation of 14 attorneys, effective Jan. 1
The firm’s new shareholders are Karoline Carstens, W. Brent Copple, Kenneth P. Danzinger, Suvir Dhar, Ryan Dickherber, Cody Favilla, Crystal Foley, John Foley, Courtney Gregory, Ryan Kiwala, Chris Levy, John Richardson, Andrew S. Williams and Brent Zadorozny.