State Rep. Stuart invites residents to coffee discussion in Caseyville

State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, invites residents to join her for their morning coffee and discuss state issues at the South Main Diner located at 421 S Main St. in Caseyville on Monday, Jan. 30, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“These informal meetings give me an opportunity to listen to local residents’ concerns and work together to brainstorm new ways to reform state government,” said Stuart. “Too many elected officials are out of touch with the needs of the communities they represent. It is my top priority as the new state representative for this area to host meetings throughout my district, go door-to-door and constantly seek new ways to be responsive to my constituents.

Stuart’s “Coffee with Katie” meetings allow residents to meet with Stuart in a casual, informal setting. Residents are encouraged to share their thoughts on state issues and suggest legislation for the upcoming session of the General Assembly.

“As a math teacher by trade, I’m committed to working with my community to problem-solve the many challenges our state faces,” Stuart said. “We need common-sense solutions that put community – not special interests – first. ‘Coffee with Katie’ meetings are one unique way for residents to help me take back Springfield and ensure that our community’s voice is heard in the State Capitol.”