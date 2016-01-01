Realtors give back in Homeless Connect Program

The Greater Gateway Association of Realtors along with affiliate business partners, family and friends were able to collect coats, hats, gloves, toiletries and more for the Madison County Continuum of Care to benefit their Homeless Connect Program. The collection was sponsored by the community involvement committee. The Greater Gateway group serves 1,000 Realtor and affiliate members in the Southwestern Illinois region including the counties of Bond, Calhoun, Fayette, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Monroe, and Montgomery.