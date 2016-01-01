Local Business Headlines
- Monroe County Economic Development Corporation, others plan business workshop
- Medline acquiring Mount Vernon home medical equipment billing firm PFS
- Midland States Bancorp appoints trio to St. Louis region advisory board
- Growth Association annual dinner will honor accomplishments
- HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital postpones electronics collection event
- Madison County closing facilities on Friday because of weather expectations
- Ameren Illinois employees on alert for predicted ice storm
- Anderson Hospital medical director named to post at St. Anthony's in St. Louis
Realtors give back in Homeless Connect Program
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
The Greater Gateway Association of Realtors along with affiliate business partners, family and friends were able to collect coats, hats, gloves, toiletries and more for the Madison County Continuum of Care to benefit their Homeless Connect Program. The collection was sponsored by the community involvement committee. The Greater Gateway group serves 1,000 Realtor and affiliate members in the Southwestern Illinois region including the counties of Bond, Calhoun, Fayette, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Monroe, and Montgomery.
Simmons Hanly Conroy elevates 14 attorneys to shareholder
ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation's largest mass torts firms, is pleased to announce that the firm has grown its shareholder ranks with the elevation of 14 attorneys, effective Jan. 1
The firm’s new shareholders are Karoline Carstens, W. Brent Copple, Kenneth P. Danzinger, Suvir Dhar, Ryan Dickherber, Cody Favilla, Crystal Foley, John Foley, Courtney Gregory, Ryan Kiwala, Chris Levy, John Richardson, Andrew S. Williams and Brent Zadorozny.