Alton Memorial Heart-Stroke Fair set for Feb. 4

ALTON — Alton Memorial Hospital will hold its 19th annual Heart-Stroke Fair, a free event set for Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the lobby, conference rooms and cafeteria.

Visitors will see tables with the latest information, tools and tests and hear a presentation on “What You Need to Know About Atrial Fibrillation” from Dr. Amit Noheria (left) from Washington University School of Medicine at 11 a.m. in the cafeteria meeting room. Free tickets to the presentation will be available when people sign in at registration. Everyone who listens to Dr. Noheria’s talk will also be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card.

Additionally, free health screenings will be offered, including blood pressure and cholesterol screenings, plus lung function tests. Screenings will be from 8:30 to 11 a.m. in the Wound Care Center, down the hall from the fair.

People should fast after midnight for the cholesterol screening.

No pre-registration is needed for the screenings. If you would like to have the screenings, you can pick up tickets when you arrive at registration.

Guests who pre-register for the fair will receive a complimentary boxed lunch from Firehouse Subs.

The Heart-Stroke Fair is free to attend, and registration is requested by calling (800) 392-0936.