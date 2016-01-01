Local Business Headlines
- Monroe County Economic Development Corporation, others plan business workshop
- Medline acquiring Mount Vernon home medical equipment billing firm PFS
- Midland States Bancorp appoints trio to St. Louis region advisory board
- Growth Association annual dinner will honor accomplishments
- HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital postpones electronics collection event
- Madison County closing facilities on Friday because of weather expectations
- Ameren Illinois employees on alert for predicted ice storm
- Anderson Hospital medical director named to post at St. Anthony's in St. Louis
Alton Memorial Heart-Stroke Fair set for Feb. 4
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
ALTON — Alton Memorial Hospital will hold its 19th annual Heart-Stroke Fair, a free event set for Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the lobby, conference rooms and cafeteria.
Visitors will see tables with the latest information, tools and tests and hear a presentation on “What You Need to Know About Atrial Fibrillation” from Dr. Amit Noheria (left) from Washington University School of Medicine at 11 a.m. in the cafeteria meeting room. Free tickets to the presentation will be available when people sign in at registration. Everyone who listens to Dr. Noheria’s talk will also be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card.
Additionally, free health screenings will be offered, including blood pressure and cholesterol screenings, plus lung function tests. Screenings will be from 8:30 to 11 a.m. in the Wound Care Center, down the hall from the fair.
People should fast after midnight for the cholesterol screening.
No pre-registration is needed for the screenings. If you would like to have the screenings, you can pick up tickets when you arrive at registration.
Guests who pre-register for the fair will receive a complimentary boxed lunch from Firehouse Subs.
The Heart-Stroke Fair is free to attend, and registration is requested by calling (800) 392-0936.
Simmons Hanly Conroy elevates 14 attorneys to shareholder
ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation's largest mass torts firms, is pleased to announce that the firm has grown its shareholder ranks with the elevation of 14 attorneys, effective Jan. 1
The firm’s new shareholders are Karoline Carstens, W. Brent Copple, Kenneth P. Danzinger, Suvir Dhar, Ryan Dickherber, Cody Favilla, Crystal Foley, John Foley, Courtney Gregory, Ryan Kiwala, Chris Levy, John Richardson, Andrew S. Williams and Brent Zadorozny.