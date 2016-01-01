Local Business Headlines
- UnitedHealth Group's Optum to buy Surgical Care Affiliates
- Illinois Health and Hospital Association names VP of member relations
- Growth Association announces new members
- Simmons Hanly Conroy names 14 attorneys as shareholders
- Davis introduces infrastructure bank bill
- Greater Gateway Association of Realtors releases latest home sales figures
- Durbin, Duckworth introduce bill to require financial divestiture by president, VP
- Despite store closings, Alton mayor says city doing well
RiverBend Growth Association names Alton Sports Tap as Small Business of the Month
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
Alton Sports Tap manager of operations Brandie DeSherlia, center, holds a sign marking the bar and restaurant as Small Business of the Month. The RiverBend Growth Association says winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. Details on the business can be found at www.altonsportstap.com. Small businesses can be nominated for the honor by using the form on this page.
The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 11 communities around Alton known as the River Bend.
Simmons Hanly Conroy elevates 14 attorneys to shareholder
ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation's largest mass torts firms, is pleased to announce that the firm has grown its shareholder ranks with the elevation of 14 attorneys, effective Jan. 1
The firm’s new shareholders are Karoline Carstens, W. Brent Copple, Kenneth P. Danzinger, Suvir Dhar, Ryan Dickherber, Cody Favilla, Crystal Foley, John Foley, Courtney Gregory, Ryan Kiwala, Chris Levy, John Richardson, Andrew S. Williams and Brent Zadorozny.