RiverBend Growth Association names Alton Sports Tap as Small Business of the Month

Alton Sports Tap manager of operations Brandie DeSherlia, center, holds a sign marking the bar and restaurant as Small Business of the Month. The RiverBend Growth Association says winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. Details on the business can be found at www.altonsportstap.com. Small businesses can be nominated for the honor by using the form on this page.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 11 communities around Alton known as the River Bend.