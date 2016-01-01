100th year of Girl Scout Cookie sales under way

GLEN CARBON — The 2017 Girl Scout Cookie Program marks the celebration of 100 years of sales. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will kick off the iconic cookie program Jan. 6-8 during the first Cookie Booth Weekend of the season.

At these Cookie Booths, customers can purchase cookies directly from troops set up at local establishments throughout Southern Illinois. From Jan. 7 to Jan. 28, Girl Scouts will take orders for the delicious treats, which will be delivered in late February.

To get connected to a Girl Scout in your area, call (800) 345-6858 or visit http://bit.ly/CookieFinder.

Customer demand for Girl Scout Cookies following delivery has been high historically, so additional Cookie Booth Weekends will be held from late February through March.

In addition to cookie booths and traditional orders, girls will also be able to sell Girl Scout cookies online through a safe, interactive platform called Digital Cookie. Digital Cookie combines traditional sales activities with today’s technology to help girls learn more about online marketing and ecommerce. Girls are able customize their personal sales website and then use e-mail to invite friends and family to order cookies from the comfort of their home.

In addition to building business skills, the girls earn money to support activities, fund community service and leadership projects, attend summer camp and travel. In addition, proceeds from the program help GSSI recruit and train adult volunteers, provide financial assistance so Girl Scouting is available to all girls, maintain camp properties and develop and deliver quality program activities for girls.

The first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts occurred in 1917, when a troop from Muskogee, Okla., baked cookies and sold them in the high school cafeteria to fund a service project. Today, nearly 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves 13,000 girls and 4,800 adult volunteers in more than 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912.