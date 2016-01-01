Local Business Headlines
- Illinois gun merchants say rush to buy weapons has died down
- State Rep.-elect Stuart invites residents to ‘Coffee with Katie’ in Edwardsville
- Hoffman encourages residents to support troops by donating old cell phones
- Macy's, Kmart to close in Alton; Kmart leaving Granite City
- Deadline nears for companies to apply to present at 18th Annual InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum
- Midwife service to offer 24/7 care for moms-to-be at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Public will help design downtown plaza in O'Fallon
- Bill Alexander retires as executive VP at Bank of Edwardsville, will stay on boards
100th year of Girl Scout Cookie sales under way
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
GLEN CARBON — The 2017 Girl Scout Cookie Program marks the celebration of 100 years of sales. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will kick off the iconic cookie program Jan. 6-8 during the first Cookie Booth Weekend of the season.
At these Cookie Booths, customers can purchase cookies directly from troops set up at local establishments throughout Southern Illinois. From Jan. 7 to Jan. 28, Girl Scouts will take orders for the delicious treats, which will be delivered in late February.
To get connected to a Girl Scout in your area, call (800) 345-6858 or visit http://bit.ly/CookieFinder.
Customer demand for Girl Scout Cookies following delivery has been high historically, so additional Cookie Booth Weekends will be held from late February through March.
In addition to cookie booths and traditional orders, girls will also be able to sell Girl Scout cookies online through a safe, interactive platform called Digital Cookie. Digital Cookie combines traditional sales activities with today’s technology to help girls learn more about online marketing and ecommerce. Girls are able customize their personal sales website and then use e-mail to invite friends and family to order cookies from the comfort of their home.
In addition to building business skills, the girls earn money to support activities, fund community service and leadership projects, attend summer camp and travel. In addition, proceeds from the program help GSSI recruit and train adult volunteers, provide financial assistance so Girl Scouting is available to all girls, maintain camp properties and develop and deliver quality program activities for girls.
The first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts occurred in 1917, when a troop from Muskogee, Okla., baked cookies and sold them in the high school cafeteria to fund a service project. Today, nearly 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program.
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves 13,000 girls and 4,800 adult volunteers in more than 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912.
More than 25,000 pounds of canned food donated in 10th Simmons employee drive
ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy employees donated a significant amount of canned items to five Madison County food pantries for the holidays.
The firm’s Alton office collected 25,834 pounds of food during its 10th Annual Simmons Employee Foundation Food Drive. In addition to a 5,000-pound donation of food, each pantry also received a $1,000 donation from the foundation earlier in October.