Here are spots to drop off your Christmas trees

EDWARDSVILLE – Madison County again has outlets for residents to dispose of Christmas trees for recycling and chipping.

The Madison County Planning and Development, which develops and implements the county’s sustainability programs, has announced the Christmas Tree Recycling stations in cities, villages and townships that are currently accepting the trees.

The locations are:

Alton: Milton Park at South end of Aberdeen, Haskell Park at 1211 Henry St., Riverview Park on Bluff Street, Alton

Collinsville: Public Works Garage, 850 S. Morrison St., Collinsville

Edwardsville: Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road, near the trash bin in the lower parking lot. Trees accepted until Jan. 31

Granite City: Granite City Parks Department 29th and State Street

Madison: Curbside pickup

Wood River: City Garage at 143 & 14th Street and Envirotech Facility, 144 Lantana Drive

Alhambra: Village Maintenance Shed 421 Elm St.

Bethalto: Behind Water Office, 101 South Prairie

East Alton: Municipal Garage, 331 Playground Court

Glen Carbon: Citizens Park, Daenzer Street

Godfrey: Street Department 6212 Godfrey Road

Grant Fork: Municipal Shed, 210 Lynn St.

Hartford: Curbside pickup

Fort Russell Township: Highway Garage, 112 Clover St.

Foster Township: Township Garage, 4754 Fosterburg Road

Hamel Township: Township Highway Department, 403 N. Old U.S. Route 66

Helvetia Township: Township Shed at 12466 Buckeye Rd, Highland

Leef Township: Township Garage 12905 Niggli Road, Highland

Marine Township: Township Shed at 620 North Vernon St.

Nameoki Township: Township Highway Department 4250 State Route 162. Trees may be dropped off at front gate without obstructing the entrance.

Olive Township: Highway Department, 8363 Frontage Road

Omphghent Township: Township Shed, 650 Main St.

Pin Oak Township: 3700 Tosovsky Lane, Edwardsville

St. Jacob Township: Township Highway Garage, 10048 Ellis Road, St. Jacob

Troy: Tri-Township Park, in parking lot by Pavilion One, 410 Wickliffe St, Troy

Venice Township: 910 Madison Avenue, Venice

Wood River Township: 1010 8th Street, Cottage Hills. Drop-off Monday 8-12 or Friday 12-3 or pick-up with bagged yard waste; township residents encouraged to call ahead for pick-up at (618) 259-2490

The Planning and Development department’s sustainability and recycling programs serve Madison County communities through a wide-range of programs that promote wise use of resources and awareness of sustainability-related issues and options.