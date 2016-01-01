Local Business Headlines
- Jails must accept cash for bail, thanks to new Illinois law
- Heating and cooling company joins national brand
- Effingham family physician still makes house calls
- Senator-elect Duckworth to serve committees handling infrastructure, transportation, small business and energy
- Solar energy classes to be taught at LCCC
- Durbin announces over $12 million for community health centers
- New plumbing firm seals launch with aid of timely business advice
- $77 million coming for Head Start in Illinois
Here are spots to drop off your Christmas trees
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
EDWARDSVILLE – Madison County again has outlets for residents to dispose of Christmas trees for recycling and chipping.
The Madison County Planning and Development, which develops and implements the county’s sustainability programs, has announced the Christmas Tree Recycling stations in cities, villages and townships that are currently accepting the trees.
The locations are:
Alton: Milton Park at South end of Aberdeen, Haskell Park at 1211 Henry St., Riverview Park on Bluff Street, Alton
Collinsville: Public Works Garage, 850 S. Morrison St., Collinsville
Edwardsville: Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road, near the trash bin in the lower parking lot. Trees accepted until Jan. 31
Granite City: Granite City Parks Department 29th and State Street
Madison: Curbside pickup
Wood River: City Garage at 143 & 14th Street and Envirotech Facility, 144 Lantana Drive
Alhambra: Village Maintenance Shed 421 Elm St.
Bethalto: Behind Water Office, 101 South Prairie
East Alton: Municipal Garage, 331 Playground Court
Glen Carbon: Citizens Park, Daenzer Street
Godfrey: Street Department 6212 Godfrey Road
Grant Fork: Municipal Shed, 210 Lynn St.
Hartford: Curbside pickup
Fort Russell Township: Highway Garage, 112 Clover St.
Foster Township: Township Garage, 4754 Fosterburg Road
Hamel Township: Township Highway Department, 403 N. Old U.S. Route 66
Helvetia Township: Township Shed at 12466 Buckeye Rd, Highland
Leef Township: Township Garage 12905 Niggli Road, Highland
Marine Township: Township Shed at 620 North Vernon St.
Nameoki Township: Township Highway Department 4250 State Route 162. Trees may be dropped off at front gate without obstructing the entrance.
Olive Township: Highway Department, 8363 Frontage Road
Omphghent Township: Township Shed, 650 Main St.
Pin Oak Township: 3700 Tosovsky Lane, Edwardsville
St. Jacob Township: Township Highway Garage, 10048 Ellis Road, St. Jacob
Troy: Tri-Township Park, in parking lot by Pavilion One, 410 Wickliffe St, Troy
Venice Township: 910 Madison Avenue, Venice
Wood River Township: 1010 8th Street, Cottage Hills. Drop-off Monday 8-12 or Friday 12-3 or pick-up with bagged yard waste; township residents encouraged to call ahead for pick-up at (618) 259-2490
The Planning and Development department’s sustainability and recycling programs serve Madison County communities through a wide-range of programs that promote wise use of resources and awareness of sustainability-related issues and options.
More than 25,000 pounds of canned food donated in 10th Simmons employee drive
ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy employees donated a significant amount of canned items to five Madison County food pantries for the holidays.
The firm’s Alton office collected 25,834 pounds of food during its 10th Annual Simmons Employee Foundation Food Drive. In addition to a 5,000-pound donation of food, each pantry also received a $1,000 donation from the foundation earlier in October.