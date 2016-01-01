Southern Illinois Builders Association awards $25,000 in scholarships

The Southern Illinois Builders Association Education Committee has selected the following nine candidates to receive an SIBA scholarship: Bradley Verdun from Edwardsville; Patrick Nelson from St. Louis; Alexandra Plocher from Highland; Andrew Westerhold from Edwardsville; Blake Branz from O’Fallon, Ill; Levi James from Mount Carmel, Ill; Ryan Cannady, Belleville; Connor Followell, Marion; and Lucas Koopmann, Breese. SIBA solicits candidates for the scholarships in the fall and requests that information be submitted by mid-November in order for the SIBA Education Committee to make selections. Candidates must be pursuing a degree in the field of construction management/construction related engineering/architectural. To obtain a list of requirements for the scholarships, contact Donna at the SIBA office (618) 624-9055.