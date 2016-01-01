Local Business Headlines
- Signs of All Kinds adds to business with U-Haul affiliation
- Work to begin on RecPlex Drive intersection in O'Fallon
- Steve Ashe elected SIBA president for coming year
- Agencies across Illinois receive funding to address homelessness
- Illinois Health and Hospital Association’s new board begins Jan. 1
- Lunch and Learn Workshop to present resources for veterans
- SIUE student wins a car for his mom – just in time for holidays
- Western Specialty Contractors completes restoration/waterproofing of museum roof beneath Gateway Arch
Southern Illinois Builders Association awards $25,000 in scholarships
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
The Southern Illinois Builders Association Education Committee has selected the following nine candidates to receive an SIBA scholarship: Bradley Verdun from Edwardsville; Patrick Nelson from St. Louis; Alexandra Plocher from Highland; Andrew Westerhold from Edwardsville; Blake Branz from O’Fallon, Ill; Levi James from Mount Carmel, Ill; Ryan Cannady, Belleville; Connor Followell, Marion; and Lucas Koopmann, Breese. SIBA solicits candidates for the scholarships in the fall and requests that information be submitted by mid-November in order for the SIBA Education Committee to make selections. Candidates must be pursuing a degree in the field of construction management/construction related engineering/architectural. To obtain a list of requirements for the scholarships, contact Donna at the SIBA office (618) 624-9055.
More than 25,000 pounds of canned food donated in 10th Simmons employee drive
ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy employees donated a significant amount of canned items to five Madison County food pantries for the holidays.
The firm’s Alton office collected 25,834 pounds of food during its 10th Annual Simmons Employee Foundation Food Drive. In addition to a 5,000-pound donation of food, each pantry also received a $1,000 donation from the foundation earlier in October.