Recycle Christmas lights and electronics at event at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

Written by Dennis Grubaugh

 

BELLEVILLE – Tons of Christmas lights are discarded each year in the U.S. and the EPA estimates that out of 3.14 tons of overall e-waste generated in the U.S. in 2013, 1.87 million tons went into landfills and incinerators.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s Mission Integration Committee is doing its part to help protect the environment with an Electronics Recycling Collection on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Prairie Heart Institute Building, 340 W. Lincoln St. in Belleville.

“As a Franciscan ministry, we strive to be good stewards of the Earth and proudly offer collection events such as this to the community so that everyone can do their part to preserve the planet’s natural resource today and for future generations,” said Donna Meyers, director of Mission Integration, Pastoral Care and Community Benefit.

SpectrumEcycle Solutions Inc. will be managing the electronics recycling collection. For this event, unwanted Christmas lights will be accepted in addition to any electronic/electrical device that plugs in or uses a battery. Items not accepted include tube TVs, CRT computer monitors, light bulbs.

The public can contact SpectrumEcycle Solutions at (314) 428-0777 with any questions.

All donations are tax deductible.

More than 25,000 pounds of canned food donated in 10th Simmons employee drive

    ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy employees donated a significant amount of canned items to five Madison County food pantries for the holidays.
    The firm’s Alton office collected 25,834 pounds of food during its 10th Annual Simmons Employee Foundation Food Drive. In addition to a 5,000-pound donation of food, each pantry also received a $1,000 donation from the foundation earlier in October.

SIU Edwardsville

