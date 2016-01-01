Recycle Christmas lights and electronics at event at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

BELLEVILLE – Tons of Christmas lights are discarded each year in the U.S. and the EPA estimates that out of 3.14 tons of overall e-waste generated in the U.S. in 2013, 1.87 million tons went into landfills and incinerators.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s Mission Integration Committee is doing its part to help protect the environment with an Electronics Recycling Collection on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Prairie Heart Institute Building, 340 W. Lincoln St. in Belleville.

“As a Franciscan ministry, we strive to be good stewards of the Earth and proudly offer collection events such as this to the community so that everyone can do their part to preserve the planet’s natural resource today and for future generations,” said Donna Meyers, director of Mission Integration, Pastoral Care and Community Benefit.

SpectrumEcycle Solutions Inc. will be managing the electronics recycling collection. For this event, unwanted Christmas lights will be accepted in addition to any electronic/electrical device that plugs in or uses a battery. Items not accepted include tube TVs, CRT computer monitors, light bulbs.

The public can contact SpectrumEcycle Solutions at (314) 428-0777 with any questions.

All donations are tax deductible.