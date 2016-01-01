Local Business Headlines
- Illinois Health and Hospital Association’s new board begins Jan. 1
- SIUE student wins a car for his mom – just in time for holidays
- Western Specialty Contractors completes restoration/waterproofing of museum roof beneath Gateway Arch
- Local nonprofits now collaborating under one roof
- Madison County receives $1.89 million in federal grants to combat homelessness
- Metro East year-to-date home sales jump in two counties
- Illinois home sales, prices gain traction in November
- O’Fallon city administrator appointed chairman of IML Municipal Managers Committee
Recycle Christmas lights and electronics at event at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
BELLEVILLE – Tons of Christmas lights are discarded each year in the U.S. and the EPA estimates that out of 3.14 tons of overall e-waste generated in the U.S. in 2013, 1.87 million tons went into landfills and incinerators.
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s Mission Integration Committee is doing its part to help protect the environment with an Electronics Recycling Collection on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Prairie Heart Institute Building, 340 W. Lincoln St. in Belleville.
“As a Franciscan ministry, we strive to be good stewards of the Earth and proudly offer collection events such as this to the community so that everyone can do their part to preserve the planet’s natural resource today and for future generations,” said Donna Meyers, director of Mission Integration, Pastoral Care and Community Benefit.
SpectrumEcycle Solutions Inc. will be managing the electronics recycling collection. For this event, unwanted Christmas lights will be accepted in addition to any electronic/electrical device that plugs in or uses a battery. Items not accepted include tube TVs, CRT computer monitors, light bulbs.
The public can contact SpectrumEcycle Solutions at (314) 428-0777 with any questions.
All donations are tax deductible.
More than 25,000 pounds of canned food donated in 10th Simmons employee drive
ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy employees donated a significant amount of canned items to five Madison County food pantries for the holidays.
The firm’s Alton office collected 25,834 pounds of food during its 10th Annual Simmons Employee Foundation Food Drive. In addition to a 5,000-pound donation of food, each pantry also received a $1,000 donation from the foundation earlier in October.