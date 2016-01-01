11-year-old makes book donation to Alton Memorial Hospital



Claire Dorsey, 11, of Moro (center), donated more than 50 Children’s Scholastic Christmas books to Alton Memorial Hospital’s speech therapists recently. Claire, a sixth grader at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto, used the money donated to her by family and friends after performing in a school production to buy the books. Accepting the books are Debbie Turpin, vice president of Patient Care at AMH; Laura Bastin, speech therapist; Jo Ellen Corona, speech therapist; Sue Walker, manager of the AMH Human Motion Institute; Rusty Ingram, director of Business Development at AMH; and Ken Balsters, a member of the AMH board of directors and a friend of the Dorsey family. Claire made a similar donation last year, and the books were used not only in AMH speech therapy, but also in the ER and some were donated to area agencies serving developmentally disabled children.