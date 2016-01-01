Local Business Headlines
- United Way’s Community Christmas program collects more than 32,000 items
- Edwardsville Township rehabbing park restroom with grant from park district
- Governor signs legislation to extend Illinois Affordable Housing Tax Credit
- Beiser, Hoffman urge residents to share ideas on cutting waste in state government
- AMC required to divest movie theaters, reduce ownership stake elsewhere as part of Carmike deal
- SIUE online business analytics graduate specialization ranked ninth in nation
- Amazon to expand again in Illinois with two fulfillment centers in Aurora
- Visionary Eyecare & Surgery now performing cataract procedures at Belleville Surgical Center
11-year-old makes book donation to Alton Memorial Hospital
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
Claire Dorsey, 11, of Moro (center), donated more than 50 Children’s Scholastic Christmas books to Alton Memorial Hospital’s speech therapists recently. Claire, a sixth grader at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto, used the money donated to her by family and friends after performing in a school production to buy the books. Accepting the books are Debbie Turpin, vice president of Patient Care at AMH; Laura Bastin, speech therapist; Jo Ellen Corona, speech therapist; Sue Walker, manager of the AMH Human Motion Institute; Rusty Ingram, director of Business Development at AMH; and Ken Balsters, a member of the AMH board of directors and a friend of the Dorsey family. Claire made a similar donation last year, and the books were used not only in AMH speech therapy, but also in the ER and some were donated to area agencies serving developmentally disabled children.
More than 25,000 pounds of canned food donated in 10th Simmons employee drive
ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy employees donated a significant amount of canned items to five Madison County food pantries for the holidays.
The firm’s Alton office collected 25,834 pounds of food during its 10th Annual Simmons Employee Foundation Food Drive. In addition to a 5,000-pound donation of food, each pantry also received a $1,000 donation from the foundation earlier in October.