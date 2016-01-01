Local Business Headlines
- Amazon to expand again in Illinois with two fulfillment centers in Aurora
- Visionary Eyecare & Surgery now performing cataract procedures at Belleville Surgical Center
- Miles files for re-election as Edwardsville Township supervisor
- Marcus Theatres wraps acquisition of 14 Wehrenberg Theatres locations
- Crushed Red inks equity partnership with Dave Peacock, Dean VandeKamp
- LCCC now offers workplace readiness program for people with disabilities
- Greensfelder firm expands intellectual property practice in Chicago
- Governor signs extension of unemployment benefits for Granite City Steel workers
Leclaire Elementary School wins Metro East 'Got Spirit' video contest
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
The "Get to know m.e.” campaign has announced Leclaire Elementary School of Edwardsville as the winner of its Metro East “Got Spirit” Award Video Contest. On Friday, Dec. 16, Fred Bird, mascot of the St. Louis Cardinals, arrived at the school to present students and faculty with a $5,000 grand prize. Dr. Cornelia Smith, principal, said, “It was more fun than we could have imagined and it provided a great opportunity for our school family to work together on an amazing project.” The staff and students have some ideas as to how to best use the money. Some of the initiatives include additional playground equipment, technology and the Leclaire Loves fund, which is a fund used to help families experiencing unexpected tragedies. The video contest was a creative way for schools to show how much school spirit they have. The contest received at least 26 video submissions from elementary and high schools all throughout the Metro East. “Get to know m.e.” was created to bring the Metro East communities together, embracing the people who live and work here and the many attractions to be enjoyed. To view the video, go to http://www.get2knowthemetroeast.com/.
More than 25,000 pounds of canned food donated in 10th Simmons employee drive
ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy employees donated a significant amount of canned items to five Madison County food pantries for the holidays.
The firm’s Alton office collected 25,834 pounds of food during its 10th Annual Simmons Employee Foundation Food Drive. In addition to a 5,000-pound donation of food, each pantry also received a $1,000 donation from the foundation earlier in October.