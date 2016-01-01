Leclaire Elementary School wins Metro East 'Got Spirit' video contest

The "Get to know m.e.” campaign has announced Leclaire Elementary School of Edwardsville as the winner of its Metro East “Got Spirit” Award Video Contest. On Friday, Dec. 16, Fred Bird, mascot of the St. Louis Cardinals, arrived at the school to present students and faculty with a $5,000 grand prize. Dr. Cornelia Smith, principal, said, “It was more fun than we could have imagined and it provided a great opportunity for our school family to work together on an amazing project.” The staff and students have some ideas as to how to best use the money. Some of the initiatives include additional playground equipment, technology and the Leclaire Loves fund, which is a fund used to help families experiencing unexpected tragedies. The video contest was a creative way for schools to show how much school spirit they have. The contest received at least 26 video submissions from elementary and high schools all throughout the Metro East. “Get to know m.e.” was created to bring the Metro East communities together, embracing the people who live and work here and the many attractions to be enjoyed. To view the video, go to http://www.get2knowthemetroeast.com/.