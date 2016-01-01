Local Business Headlines
- Amazon to expand again in Illinois with two fulfillment centers in Aurora
- Visionary Eyecare & Surgery now performing cataract procedures at Belleville Surgical Center
- Miles files for re-election as Edwardsville Township supervisor
- Marcus Theatres wraps acquisition of 14 Wehrenberg Theatres locations
- Crushed Red inks equity partnership with Dave Peacock, Dean VandeKamp
- LCCC now offers workplace readiness program for people with disabilities
- Greensfelder firm expands intellectual property practice in Chicago
- Governor signs extension of unemployment benefits for Granite City Steel workers
College plans solar-themed 2017 Summer Garden Show
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College recently announced “Solar Flair” as the theme for its fifth annual themed summer garden show, to coincide with a total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.
For the first time, the garden show experience will include a curated art exhibition by Michiko Itatani, which will be free and open to the public from Aug. 22 to Sept. 22.
Solar Flair will be a celebration of light, energy, lunar cycles and how plants connect with the cosmos. The show aims to connect people with plants as part of the educational continuum of Lewis and Clark.
The Monticello Sculpture Gardens, dedicated in spring 2012, represent the college’s efforts to preserve the beauty of its historic Godfrey campus, which once was home to Monticello College (1838-1970), a school for women.
The Monticello Sculpture Gardens are a Signature Garden site of the Missouri Botanical Garden, and a botanical garden in their own right.
More than 25,000 pounds of canned food donated in 10th Simmons employee drive
ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy employees donated a significant amount of canned items to five Madison County food pantries for the holidays.
The firm’s Alton office collected 25,834 pounds of food during its 10th Annual Simmons Employee Foundation Food Drive. In addition to a 5,000-pound donation of food, each pantry also received a $1,000 donation from the foundation earlier in October.