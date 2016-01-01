College plans solar-themed 2017 Summer Garden Show

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College recently announced “Solar Flair” as the theme for its fifth annual themed summer garden show, to coincide with a total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

For the first time, the garden show experience will include a curated art exhibition by Michiko Itatani, which will be free and open to the public from Aug. 22 to Sept. 22.

Solar Flair will be a celebration of light, energy, lunar cycles and how plants connect with the cosmos. The show aims to connect people with plants as part of the educational continuum of Lewis and Clark.

The Monticello Sculpture Gardens, dedicated in spring 2012, represent the college’s efforts to preserve the beauty of its historic Godfrey campus, which once was home to Monticello College (1838-1970), a school for women.

The Monticello Sculpture Gardens are a Signature Garden site of the Missouri Botanical Garden, and a botanical garden in their own right.