Beiser hosts supplies and toy drive for Alton Salvation Army

ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is holding a Winter Supplies and Toy Drive for the Alton Salvation Army through Thursday, Dec. 29. Donations can be brought to Beiser’s constituent service office at 528 Henry St. in Alton, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“Donations brought to my constituent service office will be taken directly to the Salvation Army here in Alton to benefit families in need in our surrounding communities,” said Beiser. “During this time of year, the Salvation Army is in extra need of nonperishable food items, toys and winter clothing items.”

The Salvation Army accepts donations of all nonperishable food items, but has special need for the following items: canned meat and fish, canned fruits and vegetables, canned ravioli and other pasta, soup, spaghetti sauce, cereal, oatmeal, egg noodles, rice and prepackaged dinners.

Donations of the following items are also appreciated: laundry detergent, soap, shampoo and conditioner, tooth paste, deodorant, toilet paper, paper towels, household cleaners, garbage bags and diapers.

Hats, gloves, scarves and coats, as well as new children’s clothing and new toys, are also being accepted.