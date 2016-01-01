Local Business Headlines

Beiser hosts supplies and toy drive for Alton Salvation Army

ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is holding a Winter Supplies and Toy Drive for the Alton Salvation Army through Thursday, Dec. 29. Donations can be brought to Beiser’s constituent service office at 528 Henry St. in Alton, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“Donations brought to my constituent service office will be taken directly to the Salvation Army here in Alton to benefit families in need in our surrounding communities,” said Beiser. “During this time of year, the Salvation Army is in extra need of nonperishable food items, toys and winter clothing items.”

The Salvation Army accepts donations of all nonperishable food items, but has special need for the following items: canned meat and fish, canned fruits and vegetables, canned ravioli and other pasta, soup, spaghetti sauce, cereal, oatmeal, egg noodles, rice and prepackaged dinners.

Donations of the following items are also appreciated: laundry detergent, soap, shampoo and conditioner, tooth paste, deodorant, toilet paper, paper towels, household cleaners, garbage bags and diapers.

Hats, gloves, scarves and coats, as well as new children’s clothing and new toys, are also being accepted.

More than 25,000 pounds of canned food donated in 10th Simmons employee drive

    ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy employees donated a significant amount of canned items to five Madison County food pantries for the holidays.
    The firm’s Alton office collected 25,834 pounds of food during its 10th Annual Simmons Employee Foundation Food Drive. In addition to a 5,000-pound donation of food, each pantry also received a $1,000 donation from the foundation earlier in October.

