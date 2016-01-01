Local Business Headlines

Field Museum’s Martin to speak at SIUE’s Darwin Day

Details
Written by Dennis Grubaugh


martin robertDr. Robert Martin of the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago is the featured speaker for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s annual Axtell Memorial Lecture in celebration of Darwin Day — Charles Darwin’s birthday.

The presentation is 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom.
Martin’s lecture will be Human Reproduction - from Primate Origins to Darwinian Medicine. The SIUE Departments of Biological Sciences, Psychology, and Anthropology, and the Biology Student Club are sponsoring the event.

Martin is a world-renowned anthropologist, primatologist and evolutionary biologist.

Following the lecture, there will be a reception at the university restaurant, Fixin’s, with light food and a cash bar.

More than 25,000 pounds of canned food donated in 10th Simmons employee drive

    ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy employees donated a significant amount of canned items to five Madison County food pantries for the holidays.
    The firm’s Alton office collected 25,834 pounds of food during its 10th Annual Simmons Employee Foundation Food Drive. In addition to a 5,000-pound donation of food, each pantry also received a $1,000 donation from the foundation earlier in October.

Click Here for Full Story

 
