Field Museum’s Martin to speak at SIUE’s Darwin Day



Dr. Robert Martin of the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago is the featured speaker for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s annual Axtell Memorial Lecture in celebration of Darwin Day — Charles Darwin’s birthday.

The presentation is 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom.

Martin’s lecture will be Human Reproduction - from Primate Origins to Darwinian Medicine. The SIUE Departments of Biological Sciences, Psychology, and Anthropology, and the Biology Student Club are sponsoring the event.

Martin is a world-renowned anthropologist, primatologist and evolutionary biologist.

Following the lecture, there will be a reception at the university restaurant, Fixin’s, with light food and a cash bar.