Local Business Headlines
- Edwardsville Community Foundation receives several large community donations
- Several from Southwestern Illinois profiled in business publication
- SIUE SBDC aids new clothing and branding firm ‘Built By Battle'
- Illinois Department of Labor moves registrations to online format
- Expect significant delays Monday at I-270 river bridge, IDOT says
- Nieman joins Midwest Foundation to lead business development
- 15 Mathis Marifian & Richter Lawyers honored as top attorneys
- Beiser says bill would infringe on gun-owner rights
Field Museum’s Martin to speak at SIUE’s Darwin Day
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
Dr. Robert Martin of the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago is the featured speaker for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s annual Axtell Memorial Lecture in celebration of Darwin Day — Charles Darwin’s birthday.
The presentation is 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom.
Martin’s lecture will be Human Reproduction - from Primate Origins to Darwinian Medicine. The SIUE Departments of Biological Sciences, Psychology, and Anthropology, and the Biology Student Club are sponsoring the event.
Martin is a world-renowned anthropologist, primatologist and evolutionary biologist.
Following the lecture, there will be a reception at the university restaurant, Fixin’s, with light food and a cash bar.
More than 25,000 pounds of canned food donated in 10th Simmons employee drive
ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy employees donated a significant amount of canned items to five Madison County food pantries for the holidays.
The firm’s Alton office collected 25,834 pounds of food during its 10th Annual Simmons Employee Foundation Food Drive. In addition to a 5,000-pound donation of food, each pantry also received a $1,000 donation from the foundation earlier in October.