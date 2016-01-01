Local Business Headlines

(previous local headlines)

Several from Southwestern Illinois profiled in business publication

Details
Written by Dennis Grubaugh

 

A number of Southwestern Illinois business people were recognized this month in the latest edition of St. Louis Small Business Monthly.

Ron Tanner, of Confluence Business Advisors, Dennis Wilmsmeyer, of America's Central Port, Mark Vaughn, of Franklin Vaughn LLC, Desiree Bennyhoff of the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce, CNB Bank & Trust’s Market President Mark Haggard and several others are mentioned as part of a profile called "People to Know in Southwestern Illinois."

The profiles can be found at the publication's online site here.

 

More than 25,000 pounds of canned food donated in 10th Simmons employee drive

bcs banner3

    ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy employees donated a significant amount of canned items to five Madison County food pantries for the holidays.
    The firm’s Alton office collected 25,834 pounds of food during its 10th Annual Simmons Employee Foundation Food Drive. In addition to a 5,000-pound donation of food, each pantry also received a $1,000 donation from the foundation earlier in October.

Click Here for Full Story

 
SIU Edwardsville

Illinois Business Journal Inc.
P.O. Box 248, Edwardsville, IL 62025 • Phone 618-659-1997
General Inquiries: aortbals@ibjonline.com
Copyright © 2016 All rights reserved.