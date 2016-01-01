Local Business Headlines
- Elizabeth Govero named chief nursing officer at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
- U.S. Steel to resume some operations in Granite City
- Firm obtains $18.5 million settlement in derailment fire for two Belleville men
- Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis raises $1.4 million
- Buffalo Wild Wings updates facility in O’Fallon, Ill.
- RiverBend Growth Association names Elias, Kallal and Schaaf as Small Business of Month
- HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital honors O’Fallon nurse with national Daisy award
- New buildings in Southwestern Illinois help drive record-setting year for region’s industrial market
Several from Southwestern Illinois profiled in business publication
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
A number of Southwestern Illinois business people were recognized this month in the latest edition of St. Louis Small Business Monthly.
Ron Tanner, of Confluence Business Advisors, Dennis Wilmsmeyer, of America's Central Port, Mark Vaughn, of Franklin Vaughn LLC, Desiree Bennyhoff of the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce, CNB Bank & Trust’s Market President Mark Haggard and several others are mentioned as part of a profile called "People to Know in Southwestern Illinois."
The profiles can be found at the publication's online site here.
More than 25,000 pounds of canned food donated in 10th Simmons employee drive
ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy employees donated a significant amount of canned items to five Madison County food pantries for the holidays.
The firm’s Alton office collected 25,834 pounds of food during its 10th Annual Simmons Employee Foundation Food Drive. In addition to a 5,000-pound donation of food, each pantry also received a $1,000 donation from the foundation earlier in October.