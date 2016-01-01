Several from Southwestern Illinois profiled in business publication

A number of Southwestern Illinois business people were recognized this month in the latest edition of St. Louis Small Business Monthly.

Ron Tanner, of Confluence Business Advisors, Dennis Wilmsmeyer, of America's Central Port, Mark Vaughn, of Franklin Vaughn LLC, Desiree Bennyhoff of the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce, CNB Bank & Trust’s Market President Mark Haggard and several others are mentioned as part of a profile called "People to Know in Southwestern Illinois."

The profiles can be found at the publication's online site here.