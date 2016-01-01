Local Business Headlines
- HeplerBroom firm adds four associate attorneys
- SIUE’s Butler to become chair-elect on panel of national college pharmacy association
- Timely advice helps Edwardsville resident open beauty boutique
- LCCC expands its Building Futures programming
- Psychological Associates plans leadership training sessions
- Edwardsville offers commemorative bricks for purchase at Leon Corlew Park
- City moves forward on first phase of Destination O'Fallon projects
- SBDC expertise helps alum launch enrollment/retention marketing business
Hoffman promoting holiday food drive for Belleville pantry
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
BELLEVILLE – State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, is working with local businesses and organizations to collect non-perishable food and other items for the Community Interfaith Food Pantry.
Residents looking to participate can drop off their goods at the following locations: Hoffman’s constituent service office located at 312 S. High St. in Belleville; the Programs and Services for Older Persons Center located at 201 N. Church St. in Belleville; the Belleville Chamber of Commerce located at 216 E. A St. in Belleville, Bel-Air Bowl located at 200 S. Belt St. in Belleville; Tavern on Main located at 301 E. Main St. in Belleville, 4204 Brewing Co. located at 4204 W. Main St. in Belleville.
Hoffman welcomes donations of non-perishable food such as box meals like hamburger helper, canned foods such as beans or tuna and other staples such as flour, rice, peanut butter, sugar, pancake mix and cereals. There is also a need for personal hygiene items such as soap, razors or feminine hygiene products.
“The holidays are a great time to count our blessings and share them with others,” Hoffman said. “As you prepare for your holiday celebrations with friends and family, please keep in mind the struggles of others in our community and the easy ways you can make a difference.”
For more information on the collection drive or for a complete list of items that are needed at the Community Interfaith Food Pantry, contact Hoffman’s constituent office by phone at (618) 416-7407 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
More than 25,000 pounds of canned food donated in 10th Simmons employee drive
ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy employees donated a significant amount of canned items to five Madison County food pantries for the holidays.
The firm’s Alton office collected 25,834 pounds of food during its 10th Annual Simmons Employee Foundation Food Drive. In addition to a 5,000-pound donation of food, each pantry also received a $1,000 donation from the foundation earlier in October.