Hoffman promoting holiday food drive for Belleville pantry

BELLEVILLE – State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, is working with local businesses and organizations to collect non-perishable food and other items for the Community Interfaith Food Pantry.

Residents looking to participate can drop off their goods at the following locations: Hoffman’s constituent service office located at 312 S. High St. in Belleville; the Programs and Services for Older Persons Center located at 201 N. Church St. in Belleville; the Belleville Chamber of Commerce located at 216 E. A St. in Belleville, Bel-Air Bowl located at 200 S. Belt St. in Belleville; Tavern on Main located at 301 E. Main St. in Belleville, 4204 Brewing Co. located at 4204 W. Main St. in Belleville.

Hoffman welcomes donations of non-perishable food such as box meals like hamburger helper, canned foods such as beans or tuna and other staples such as flour, rice, peanut butter, sugar, pancake mix and cereals. There is also a need for personal hygiene items such as soap, razors or feminine hygiene products.

“The holidays are a great time to count our blessings and share them with others,” Hoffman said. “As you prepare for your holiday celebrations with friends and family, please keep in mind the struggles of others in our community and the easy ways you can make a difference.”

For more information on the collection drive or for a complete list of items that are needed at the Community Interfaith Food Pantry, contact Hoffman’s constituent office by phone at (618) 416-7407 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .