Local Business Headlines
- Area Jackson Lewis office recognized for excellence
- Beiser urges participation in Illinois Veterans’ History Project
- SIUE earns grant to support the East St. Louis Zero Waste Challenge
- Several from downstate on governor's list for Illinois Bicentennial Commission
- Exelon subsidy package splits legislators; governor, utilities like plan
- Simmons Hanly Conroy helps secure $1 billion trial verdict in hip-replacement implant case
- East St. Louis Township supervisor pleads guilty for embezzling public funds
- Extension of unemployment benefits for laid-off steel workers goes to governor
Southwestern Madison County Chamber announces its newest members
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
Southwestern Madison County Chamber of Commerce, based in Granite City, has announced its newest members.
They are:
- Gateway Legacy Christian Academy, 544 Niedringhaus, Granite City, IL 62040
- Unique Personnel Consultants, Jessica Vasiloff, 3701-D Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL 62040
- Paycom , Nino Smith, 2 CityPlace, suite 370, Creve Coeur, MO. 63141
- Marshall Wireless, Ben Watson, 3405 B Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL 62040
- Highland Animal Shelter, Mary Parker, 510 Monroe, Highland, IL. 62249
- Commerce Bank, Matt Gomric, 5701 W. Main St., Belleville, IL 62226
- New Opportunities, Inc., Kim Fears, 1510 W. Seventh St., Granite City, IL 62040
- Throttlenet, Erin Janek, 9201 Watson Road, Suite 350, St. Louis, MO. 63126
- Besserman Law Office, LLC, Deborah Besserman, 2301 Pontoon Road, Granite City, IL 62040
- Lascelles - Granite City, Melissa Callis, 1324 Niedringhaus Ave., Granite City, IL 62040
Simmons Hanly Conroy named 2016 Pro Bono Firm of the Year
ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy has been named by the 3rd Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee as the Pro Bono Firm of the Year for 2016.
Simmons Hanly Conroy was honored for its longstanding commitment to pro bono initiatives, including the Madison County Expungement Day hosted by the firm in 2016 and the annual Madison County Bar Association Internship Program, which was founded by Simmons Hanly Conroy attorney Jo Ann Pollock.