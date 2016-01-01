Greater Gateway Realtors donate to food pantries

GLEN CARBON — The Greater Gateway Association of Realtors donated $7,400 to local food pantries, as a result of the Taste of GGAR event held this fall at the Moose Lodge in Edwardsville.

The organizations assisted through this effort were the Bond County Food Pantry, Collinsville Food Pantry, Community Hope Center (Cottage Hills), Crisis Food Center (Alton), Litchfield Food Pantry, Livingston/Williamson Community, Maryville Food Pantry, Ministries Unlimited (Troy), New Creation Food Pantry (Granite City), and Staunton Food Pantry.

The event was sponsored by the Affiliate Business Partners with music provided by DJ Scott Gruber.

The Greater Gateway Association of Realtors serves 1,100 Realtor and affiliate members in the southwestern Illinois region including the counties of Bond, Calhoun, Fayette, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Monroe, and Montgomery.