Local Business Headlines
- Area Jackson Lewis office recognized for excellence
- Beiser urges participation in Illinois Veterans’ History Project
- SIUE earns grant to support the East St. Louis Zero Waste Challenge
- Several from downstate on governor's list for Illinois Bicentennial Commission
- Exelon subsidy package splits legislators; governor, utilities like plan
- Simmons Hanly Conroy helps secure $1 billion trial verdict in hip-replacement implant case
- East St. Louis Township supervisor pleads guilty for embezzling public funds
- Extension of unemployment benefits for laid-off steel workers goes to governor
Greater Gateway Realtors donate to food pantries
GLEN CARBON — The Greater Gateway Association of Realtors donated $7,400 to local food pantries, as a result of the Taste of GGAR event held this fall at the Moose Lodge in Edwardsville.
The organizations assisted through this effort were the Bond County Food Pantry, Collinsville Food Pantry, Community Hope Center (Cottage Hills), Crisis Food Center (Alton), Litchfield Food Pantry, Livingston/Williamson Community, Maryville Food Pantry, Ministries Unlimited (Troy), New Creation Food Pantry (Granite City), and Staunton Food Pantry.
The event was sponsored by the Affiliate Business Partners with music provided by DJ Scott Gruber.
The Greater Gateway Association of Realtors serves 1,100 Realtor and affiliate members in the southwestern Illinois region including the counties of Bond, Calhoun, Fayette, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Monroe, and Montgomery.
Simmons Hanly Conroy named 2016 Pro Bono Firm of the Year
ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy has been named by the 3rd Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee as the Pro Bono Firm of the Year for 2016.
Simmons Hanly Conroy was honored for its longstanding commitment to pro bono initiatives, including the Madison County Expungement Day hosted by the firm in 2016 and the annual Madison County Bar Association Internship Program, which was founded by Simmons Hanly Conroy attorney Jo Ann Pollock.