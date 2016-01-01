Local Business Headlines

RiverBend Growth Association announces new members

Written by Dennis Grubaugh

 

GODFREY — RiverBend Growth Association has announced its newest members:

• Confluence Business Advisors – Alton
• Paychex, Inc. – Alton

The Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 11 communities known as the River Bend. Visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

Simmons Hanly Conroy named 2016 Pro Bono Firm of the Year

    ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy has been named by the 3rd Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee as the Pro Bono Firm of the Year for 2016.
    Simmons Hanly Conroy was honored for its longstanding commitment to pro bono initiatives, including the Madison County Expungement Day hosted by the firm in 2016 and the annual Madison County Bar Association Internship Program, which was founded by Simmons Hanly Conroy attorney Jo Ann Pollock.

SIU Edwardsville

