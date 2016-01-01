Santa gives back this holiday season at Gateway Classic Cars

O’FALLON, Ill. — Gateway Classic Cars will join forces Saturday, Dec. 3, with Firetruck O’ Toys, a charitable organization, to help make children’s wishes come true this holiday season.

Visitors to Gateway can join in by bringing a new unwrapped gift to stuff the fire truck full of gifts. The location is 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. With the donation, people gain free admission to the event, which features more than 100 classic cars, vendors, hors d’oeuvres, face painting, live portraits, pianist selection and more. Guests will have the opportunity to take photos with Santa.

Saturday’s events are planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Specific events through the day:

11 a.m. - Looking Glass Corvette Car Show (Expo Hall A)

12 p.m. - Presentation to charity and press conference (under TVs)

1 p.m. - Performance by O’Fallon Township High School Drumline (under TVs)

2 p.m - Pianist ends (showroom holiday music, starts 10 a.m.)

Fire Truck O’Toys is a St. Louis nonprofit committed to donating toys to children in area hospitals. The goal is to deliver 5,000 toys to five St. Louis Children’s hospitals for the holidays.

Attendees get to experience one of the world’s largest show rooms offered by Gateway Classic Cars, which also has locations include Louisville, Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit, Tampa, Houston, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas Fort Worth and Milwaukee.

The showroom is open to the public from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Saturday. The Saint Louis headquarters facility consists of 196,000 square feet of space showcasing classic/collector/exotic cars and trucks.