‘White Christmas’ Sing-Along returns to the Wildey on Dec. 17

Details
Written by Dennis Grubaugh

 

EDWARDSVILLE — The Friends of the Wildey Theatre will present the annual “White Christmas” Sing-Along at the historic theater in downtown Edwardsville on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Friends of the Wildey will host two showings of this 1954 classic film (2 p.m. and 7 p.m.) on Dec. 17. Guests will have the opportunity to see the movie as it was meant to be enjoyed, on the Wildey’s big screen and are encouraged to sing along to timeless holiday favorites such as “Snow,” “Sisters,” “Count Your Blessings,” and of course “White Christmas.”

Audience members can also participate in Christmas movie trivia for prizes prior to both shows. Trivia begins in the auditorium at 1:30 p.m. for the 2 p.m. matinee and 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. All guests will receive a free goodie bag filled with special props to use during the movie.

Tickets for the event are $15 for adults, $10 for high school students and younger and are available online at www.wildeytheatre.com or by calling (618) 307-1750.

All proceeds benefit the Wildey Theatre.

Simmons Hanly Conroy named 2016 Pro Bono Firm of the Year

bcs banner3

    ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy has been named by the 3rd Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee as the Pro Bono Firm of the Year for 2016.
    Simmons Hanly Conroy was honored for its longstanding commitment to pro bono initiatives, including the Madison County Expungement Day hosted by the firm in 2016 and the annual Madison County Bar Association Internship Program, which was founded by Simmons Hanly Conroy attorney Jo Ann Pollock.

Click Here for Full Story

 
