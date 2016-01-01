‘White Christmas’ Sing-Along returns to the Wildey on Dec. 17

EDWARDSVILLE — The Friends of the Wildey Theatre will present the annual “White Christmas” Sing-Along at the historic theater in downtown Edwardsville on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Friends of the Wildey will host two showings of this 1954 classic film (2 p.m. and 7 p.m.) on Dec. 17. Guests will have the opportunity to see the movie as it was meant to be enjoyed, on the Wildey’s big screen and are encouraged to sing along to timeless holiday favorites such as “Snow,” “Sisters,” “Count Your Blessings,” and of course “White Christmas.”

Audience members can also participate in Christmas movie trivia for prizes prior to both shows. Trivia begins in the auditorium at 1:30 p.m. for the 2 p.m. matinee and 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. All guests will receive a free goodie bag filled with special props to use during the movie.

Tickets for the event are $15 for adults, $10 for high school students and younger and are available online at www.wildeytheatre.com or by calling (618) 307-1750.

All proceeds benefit the Wildey Theatre.