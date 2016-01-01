Local Business Headlines

SWIC to host homeschool informational meeting

BELLEVILLE - The Southwestern Illinois College Running Start program will play host to an informational meeting for homeschool students and their parents interested in the accelerated program.

The meeting will take place Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in Liberal Arts Complex Room 2311-2313 at the SWIC Belleville Campus. Current high school freshmen, sophomores and juniors are welcome to attend.

Running Start allows highly qualified students to earn a high school diploma while simultaneously earning an associate of arts or associate of science degree from SWIC.

For more information and reservations, contact Jane Sparks at (618) 235-2700, ext. 5490 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Simmons Hanly Conroy named 2016 Pro Bono Firm of the Year

    ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy has been named by the 3rd Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee as the Pro Bono Firm of the Year for 2016.
    Simmons Hanly Conroy was honored for its longstanding commitment to pro bono initiatives, including the Madison County Expungement Day hosted by the firm in 2016 and the annual Madison County Bar Association Internship Program, which was founded by Simmons Hanly Conroy attorney Jo Ann Pollock.

