SWIC to host homeschool informational meeting

BELLEVILLE - The Southwestern Illinois College Running Start program will play host to an informational meeting for homeschool students and their parents interested in the accelerated program.

The meeting will take place Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in Liberal Arts Complex Room 2311-2313 at the SWIC Belleville Campus. Current high school freshmen, sophomores and juniors are welcome to attend.

Running Start allows highly qualified students to earn a high school diploma while simultaneously earning an associate of arts or associate of science degree from SWIC.

For more information and reservations, contact Jane Sparks at (618) 235-2700, ext. 5490 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .