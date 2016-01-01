Alton-Godfrey Rotary Community Christmas Concert to be presented Dec. 4

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club will help brighten the Christmas season in the River Bend with its Fifth Annual Community Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. at the Ann Whitney Olin Theater in Hatheway Hall at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The vocal groups scheduled to perform are the Greater St. James Baptist Church Choir, Inspire Middle School Choir, Roxana High School Honors Choir and the Godfrey Methodist Church Choir. The concert will conclude with an audience sing-along featuring the assembled choirs.

Gary Ayres, president of the AGRC, says the club is grateful to the groups that have agreed to be a part of the concert to support the Rotary scholarship fund, which awards $9,000 in scholarships annually. Each month during the school year, the club honors two students from Alton High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Mississippi Valley Christian as students of the month. Rotary has awarded a college scholarship at the end of the school year to one of the student of the month qualifiers. The current scholarship award is $6,000. In addition, AGRC awards a $3,000 scholarship annually to a Lewis and Clark Community College student who is pursuing a degree in one of the industrial arts.

Tickets for the concert, which are $10 each, are available from Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club members, Norton-Rain Insurance on State Street in Alton, and will be available at the door on the day of the concert.