Madison County courts to participate in National Adoption Day



EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Circuit Court will draw attention to National Adoption Day with a program this Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Judges Janet Heflin, Sarah Smith and Maureen Schuette will be presiding over 15 or more adoptions that day as part of an effort to call attention to the needs of many children in foster care who wait three or more years before being adopted. An estimated one in five children will “age out” of foster care without ever being adopted.

Special invitations have been sent to post adoptive parents, prospective adoptive parents as well as caseworkers and their supervisors.

Chief Judge David Hylla will open the proceedings in Courtroom 327 at the Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville at 10 a.m. The courthouse will open at 9:30 a.m.

Tom Cinque, from DCFS will be performing a magic show for children and refreshments will be provided.

All those interested in the adoption process are encouraged to attend.

— From the Illinois Business Journal