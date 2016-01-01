Local Business Headlines

(previous local headlines)

Madison County courts to participate in National Adoption Day

Details
Written by Dennis Grubaugh


EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Circuit Court will draw attention to National Adoption Day with a program this Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Judges Janet Heflin, Sarah Smith and Maureen Schuette will be presiding over 15 or more adoptions that day as part of an effort to call attention to the needs of many children in foster care who wait three or more years before being adopted. An estimated one in five children will “age out” of foster care without ever being adopted.

Special invitations have been sent to post adoptive parents, prospective adoptive parents as well as caseworkers and their supervisors.

Chief Judge David Hylla will open the proceedings in Courtroom 327 at the Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville at 10 a.m. The courthouse will open at 9:30 a.m.

Tom Cinque, from DCFS will be performing a magic show for children and refreshments will be provided.

All those interested in the adoption process are encouraged to attend.

— From the Illinois Business Journal

Simmons Hanly Conroy named 2016 Pro Bono Firm of the Year

bcs banner3

    ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy has been named by the 3rd Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee as the Pro Bono Firm of the Year for 2016.
    Simmons Hanly Conroy was honored for its longstanding commitment to pro bono initiatives, including the Madison County Expungement Day hosted by the firm in 2016 and the annual Madison County Bar Association Internship Program, which was founded by Simmons Hanly Conroy attorney Jo Ann Pollock.

Click Here for Full Story

 
SIU Edwardsville

Illinois Business Journal Inc.
P.O. Box 248, Edwardsville, IL 62025 • Phone 618-659-1997
General Inquiries: aortbals@ibjonline.com
Copyright © 2016 All rights reserved.