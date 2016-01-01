Local Business Headlines
- Hollyhock House fashion boutique opens in O’Fallon
- Metro East students among winners of Illinois American Water art contest
- Durbin re-elected Senate Democratic whip for 115th Congress
- Hoffman, Beiser working to extend unemployment benefits for laid-off steel workers
- Illinois pension debt grew to record $130 billion in 2016
- SIUE East St. Louis Center receives Boeing grant for new kindergarten readiness camp
- Academy Sports + Outdoors to debut with grand opening Nov. 18-20
- Boeing to add 500 jobs in St. Louis by consolidating elsewhere
Madison County courts to participate in National Adoption Day
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Circuit Court will draw attention to National Adoption Day with a program this Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Judges Janet Heflin, Sarah Smith and Maureen Schuette will be presiding over 15 or more adoptions that day as part of an effort to call attention to the needs of many children in foster care who wait three or more years before being adopted. An estimated one in five children will “age out” of foster care without ever being adopted.
Special invitations have been sent to post adoptive parents, prospective adoptive parents as well as caseworkers and their supervisors.
Chief Judge David Hylla will open the proceedings in Courtroom 327 at the Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville at 10 a.m. The courthouse will open at 9:30 a.m.
Tom Cinque, from DCFS will be performing a magic show for children and refreshments will be provided.
All those interested in the adoption process are encouraged to attend.
— From the Illinois Business Journal
Simmons Hanly Conroy named 2016 Pro Bono Firm of the Year
ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy has been named by the 3rd Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee as the Pro Bono Firm of the Year for 2016.
Simmons Hanly Conroy was honored for its longstanding commitment to pro bono initiatives, including the Madison County Expungement Day hosted by the firm in 2016 and the annual Madison County Bar Association Internship Program, which was founded by Simmons Hanly Conroy attorney Jo Ann Pollock.