- Belleville consulting business lands $4,000 grant from National Association for Self-Employed
- Couple opens custom bakery in Fairview Heights, gets sweet advice along the way
- What’s Up Downtown’ information exchange to be held Tuesday
- Man pleads guilty to robbing two banks inside Metro East Schnucks stores
- OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center slates Snowball 2016 benefiting oncology services
- Collin Fischer achieves designation from Certified Commercial Investment Member Institute
- Simmons Hanly Conroy ranked nationally by U.S. News-Best Lawyers ‘Best Law Firms’
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans river pool management presentation
O'Fallon priest honored for contributions to Rotary
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
Monsignor Bill Hitpas, pastor of Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, was recognized recently by the Rotary Club of O'Fallon with the award of the prestigious Paul Harris Fellow. From left are: Dale Rupright, president-elect; Hitpas; and Tom Sullivan. The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who have made significant contributions to the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.
Simmons Hanly Conroy named 2016 Pro Bono Firm of the Year
ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy has been named by the 3rd Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee as the Pro Bono Firm of the Year for 2016.
Simmons Hanly Conroy was honored for its longstanding commitment to pro bono initiatives, including the Madison County Expungement Day hosted by the firm in 2016 and the annual Madison County Bar Association Internship Program, which was founded by Simmons Hanly Conroy attorney Jo Ann Pollock.