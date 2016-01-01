Local Business Headlines
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans river pool management presentation
- Williams Venker & Sanders welcomes new associate
- Diel & Forguson adds to its tax, administrative teams
- Former Scott Credit Union commercial loan officer going to prison for fraud, money laundering
- New shareholder appointed at Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard P.C.
- U.S. Chamber says pro-business support won out in national election
- HeplerBroom expands Chicago office by 16 attorneys
- SW Illinois Trade & Investment Council appoints new members, pursues nonprofit status
Overtime rule to be discussed at seminar, cocktail reception
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
EDWARDSVILLE - On Thursday, Nov. 17, St. Louis-based law firm Lewis Rice’s Edwardsville office will play host to a free seminar and cocktail reception to learn more about the new federal overtime rule and to discuss strategies for Dec. 1 and beyond.
On Dec. 1, the salary level for an employee to be exempt from federal overtime requirements will nearly double to $47,476. Nearly all employees below this new threshold will be eligible for time-and-a-half when they work more than 40 hours in a week.
With less than a month to go, there is still time for companies to make adjustments to either preserve the exemption or to minimize the new rule’s impact on their business.
The event will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Wildey Theatre, 254 N. Main St., Edwardsville. The event is open to the public.
Simmons Hanly Conroy named 2016 Pro Bono Firm of the Year
ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy has been named by the 3rd Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee as the Pro Bono Firm of the Year for 2016.
Simmons Hanly Conroy was honored for its longstanding commitment to pro bono initiatives, including the Madison County Expungement Day hosted by the firm in 2016 and the annual Madison County Bar Association Internship Program, which was founded by Simmons Hanly Conroy attorney Jo Ann Pollock.