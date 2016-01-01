Overtime rule to be discussed at seminar, cocktail reception

EDWARDSVILLE - On Thursday, Nov. 17, St. Louis-based law firm Lewis Rice’s Edwardsville office will play host to a free seminar and cocktail reception to learn more about the new federal overtime rule and to discuss strategies for Dec. 1 and beyond.

On Dec. 1, the salary level for an employee to be exempt from federal overtime requirements will nearly double to $47,476. Nearly all employees below this new threshold will be eligible for time-and-a-half when they work more than 40 hours in a week.

With less than a month to go, there is still time for companies to make adjustments to either preserve the exemption or to minimize the new rule’s impact on their business.

The event will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Wildey Theatre, 254 N. Main St., Edwardsville. The event is open to the public.