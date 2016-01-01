Wrap up earth-friendly holiday presents at the 14th Annual Green Gift Bazaar

ALTON — People can celebrate Small Business Saturday by gathering in Downtown Alton at the Green Gift Bazaar.

Alton Main Street is teaming up with the Sierra Club and the YWCA to continue the tradition of “going green."

The 14th annual Green Gift Bazaar, featuring dozens of eco-artisans and green vendors, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the YWCA of Alton, located at 304 E. Third St. in Alton.

There is no entry fee to shop at the Green Gift Bazaar, and you'll receive sale info for a wide assortment of downtown retailers and restaurants to encourage shopping local. Free holiday craft activities will be provided to keep kids entertained. Live entertainment will be provided by multi-instrumentalist Nancy Lippincott. Free gift wrapping will be available on-site, not only for gifts purchased at the bazaar but also for any items purchased at locally-owned stores.

Lunch and snacks will be available on site for shoppers, and people can bring their non-working holiday lights to be recycled.

A limited number of vendor booths are still available. To register, visit the “Events” page at www.DowntownAlton.com.