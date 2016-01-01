Local Business Headlines
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans river pool management presentation
- Williams Venker & Sanders welcomes new associate
- Diel & Forguson adds to its tax, administrative teams
- Former Scott Credit Union commercial loan officer going to prison for fraud, money laundering
- New shareholder appointed at Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard P.C.
- U.S. Chamber says pro-business support won out in national election
- HeplerBroom expands Chicago office by 16 attorneys
- SW Illinois Trade & Investment Council appoints new members, pursues nonprofit status
Wrap up earth-friendly holiday presents at the 14th Annual Green Gift Bazaar
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
ALTON — People can celebrate Small Business Saturday by gathering in Downtown Alton at the Green Gift Bazaar.
Alton Main Street is teaming up with the Sierra Club and the YWCA to continue the tradition of “going green."
The 14th annual Green Gift Bazaar, featuring dozens of eco-artisans and green vendors, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the YWCA of Alton, located at 304 E. Third St. in Alton.
There is no entry fee to shop at the Green Gift Bazaar, and you'll receive sale info for a wide assortment of downtown retailers and restaurants to encourage shopping local. Free holiday craft activities will be provided to keep kids entertained. Live entertainment will be provided by multi-instrumentalist Nancy Lippincott. Free gift wrapping will be available on-site, not only for gifts purchased at the bazaar but also for any items purchased at locally-owned stores.
Lunch and snacks will be available on site for shoppers, and people can bring their non-working holiday lights to be recycled.
A limited number of vendor booths are still available. To register, visit the “Events” page at www.DowntownAlton.com.
Simmons Hanly Conroy named 2016 Pro Bono Firm of the Year
ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy has been named by the 3rd Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee as the Pro Bono Firm of the Year for 2016.
Simmons Hanly Conroy was honored for its longstanding commitment to pro bono initiatives, including the Madison County Expungement Day hosted by the firm in 2016 and the annual Madison County Bar Association Internship Program, which was founded by Simmons Hanly Conroy attorney Jo Ann Pollock.