Local Business Headlines
- MedExpress to open two neighborhood medical centers in Illinois
- Yellow Dog bar gets help keeping up with its history
- Ameren Illinois says natural gas prices expected to remain steady in 2016-17
- Bi-State Development's Nations honored with regional unity award
- River Bend Growth Association announces new members
- SIUE Arts & Issues begins the holiday season with musician Peter Mayer
- Latest round of Arch Grants recipients reflect variety of entrepreneurs
- Junior Code Academy is 2016 Metro East Startup Challenge Winner
Emanuele Fontanini to visit Shrine Gift Shop Nov. 27
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
BELLEVILLE — The Shrine Gift Shop at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows will welcome Emanuele Fontanini from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.
She is one of the fourth-generation of family members now leading the celebrated House of Fontanini in Bagni di Lucca, Italy. The Shrine Gift Shop is one of only 20 retailers nationwide where members of the Fontanini family will appear in 2016.
The Shrine Gift Shop will offer the limited 2016 Personal Appearance Tour figurine, Antonia from the Fontanini Heirloom Nativity, exclusively by Roman Inc. Collectors can also have pieces that they purchase autographed, along with two pieces from their own personal collection.
For more information, call the Shrine Gift Shop, (618) 394-6230, or from St. Louis, (314) 241-3400, ext. 6230.
Simmons Hanly Conroy named 2016 Pro Bono Firm of the Year
ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy has been named by the 3rd Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee as the Pro Bono Firm of the Year for 2016.
Simmons Hanly Conroy was honored for its longstanding commitment to pro bono initiatives, including the Madison County Expungement Day hosted by the firm in 2016 and the annual Madison County Bar Association Internship Program, which was founded by Simmons Hanly Conroy attorney Jo Ann Pollock.