Emanuele Fontanini to visit Shrine Gift Shop Nov. 27

BELLEVILLE — The Shrine Gift Shop at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows will welcome Emanuele Fontanini from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.

She is one of the fourth-generation of family members now leading the celebrated House of Fontanini in Bagni di Lucca, Italy. The Shrine Gift Shop is one of only 20 retailers nationwide where members of the Fontanini family will appear in 2016.

The Shrine Gift Shop will offer the limited 2016 Personal Appearance Tour figurine, Antonia from the Fontanini Heirloom Nativity, exclusively by Roman Inc. Collectors can also have pieces that they purchase autographed, along with two pieces from their own personal collection.

For more information, call the Shrine Gift Shop, (618) 394-6230, or from St. Louis, (314) 241-3400, ext. 6230.