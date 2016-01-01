Tickets on sale for Taste of Downtown on Thursday, Nov 17

ALTON - Alton Main Street will serve up local flavor at the Taste of Downtown, which will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Argosy Casino’s Music Hall.

Tickets are on sale at the Alton Visitors’ Center (200 Piasa St.) or at Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge (112 W. Third St.). Only 350 tickets will be sold.

For $15, guests will sample a variety of appetizers, entrees and desserts from many of their favorite dining establishments under one roof. Live entertainment will be provided by Ralph Butler & Gigi Darr. (Guests must be 21 or older with a valid ID in order to board the casino.) All proceeds from the fund-raiser will help Alton Main Street advance the organization’s goals to improve and promote the downtown historic district.

Highlights of the menu thus far include: plum sriracha pork belly tacos and autumn spice cake from Journey at Argosy Casino Alton; potato and cheddar pierogis - savory dumplings with bacon, onion, sour cream from Great Rivers Tap & Grill; kale salad with spiced chickpeas and sun-dried tomato vinaigrette from The Old Bakery Beer Company; Italian sub sliders with volpi salami, mortadella, capicola, homemade pepperoni, and fontinella cheese, plus Italian meatballs and toasted ravioli from Princivalli's Café; artisan bread from Edible Art Bakery in the following flavors: - parmesan truffle, garlic herb, garlic cheddar and everything, roasted butternut squash soup and chocolate dipped strawberries from Lewis and Clark Community College Catering Services and Bill Roe Tavern Salad from Mac's Time Out Lounge.

For more information, visit www.DowntownAlton.com or to order tickets by phone call the Alton Visitors’ Center at (618) 465-6676.