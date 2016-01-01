Local Business Headlines
- America's Central Port steps up recent rail construction
- OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center names manager of emergency services
- Metro East SBDC helps pair acquire home care services agency
- New touch screen tech available for patient check-in at OSF Saint Anthony’s Physician’s Group
- Business council launches Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail Project
- HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital receives 2016 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award
- Bi-State, community leaders tout regional accomplishments
- Hyatt Place hotel and conference center coming to Belleville
TV chef participates in 16th annual AMH Diabetes Fair on Nov. 5
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
ALTON – A television chef will share healthy recipes as part of Alton Memorial Hospital’s 16th annual Diabetes Fair on Saturday, Nov. 5.
The free event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the hospital’s Beeby Wing lobby and cafeteria. The Diabetes Fair is part of National Diabetes Month. To register, call (800) 392-0936. Pre-registration will guarantee you a free boxed lunch, courtesy of Firehouse Subs, in the cafeteria beginning at 11 a.m.
The featured event will be a presentation by celebrity chef Tiffany Derry (left), from the Bravo Network’s “Top Chef.” Her appearance is sponsored by Novo Nordisk. She will give her presentation in the cafeteria meeting rooms beginning at 9:30 a.m. Space is limited, and free tickets will be available after entering the fair.
Everyone who comes to hear her will be entered into a drawing for a $50 Target gift card.
Fair visitors can visit a wide assortment of booths that offer the latest information about diabetes medications, treatment and equipment available.
A1C screenings and foot screenings will also be offered in the AMH Wound Care Center. There are no advance appointments for the screenings, but visitors can pick up tickets for a screening time after entering the fair. Blood pressure screenings are available along with the A1C screenings.
Other free screenings available, with no appointments required, are vision screenings by Dr. James Lieber of the Godfrey Lions Club, and hearing screenings by Dr. TK Parthasarathy.
Simmons Hanly Conroy files class action against Nissan, alleging spontaneously exploding sunroofs
NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, Monday filed a class action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Nissan Motor Co. alleging that large glass panoramic sunroofs on some Nissan vehicles have spontaneously shattered. Simmons Hanly Conroy is co-counsel in the case with Greg Coleman Law PC of Knoxville, Tenn., a prominent class action firm.