TV chef participates in 16th annual AMH Diabetes Fair on Nov. 5

ALTON – A television chef will share healthy recipes as part of Alton Memorial Hospital’s 16th annual Diabetes Fair on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The free event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the hospital’s Beeby Wing lobby and cafeteria. The Diabetes Fair is part of National Diabetes Month. To register, call (800) 392-0936. Pre-registration will guarantee you a free boxed lunch, courtesy of Firehouse Subs, in the cafeteria beginning at 11 a.m.

The featured event will be a presentation by celebrity chef Tiffany Derry (left), from the Bravo Network’s “Top Chef.” Her appearance is sponsored by Novo Nordisk. She will give her presentation in the cafeteria meeting rooms beginning at 9:30 a.m. Space is limited, and free tickets will be available after entering the fair.

Everyone who comes to hear her will be entered into a drawing for a $50 Target gift card.

Fair visitors can visit a wide assortment of booths that offer the latest information about diabetes medications, treatment and equipment available.

A1C screenings and foot screenings will also be offered in the AMH Wound Care Center. There are no advance appointments for the screenings, but visitors can pick up tickets for a screening time after entering the fair. Blood pressure screenings are available along with the A1C screenings.

Other free screenings available, with no appointments required, are vision screenings by Dr. James Lieber of the Godfrey Lions Club, and hearing screenings by Dr. TK Parthasarathy.