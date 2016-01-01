SWIC to host fall job fair Nov. 10 in Belleville



A Fall Job Fair runs Thursday, Nov. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Southwestern Illinois College Belleville Campus Varsity Gym, 2500 Carlyle Ave.

All job seekers are welcome and should arrive dressed to impress with plenty of copies of their résumés. The job fair is open to the public. Certain companies and service organizations will be focused on opportunities for veterans.

As part of the event, job seekers are encouraged to attend the free workshop, “Job Fair 411.” This short workshop, provided by SWIC Southwestern Illinois workNET staff, will run every 30 minutes beginning at 8:30 a.m.

More than 100 employers representing a variety of career fields are expected. Career fields include education, nonprofit, financial services, security, health care, law enforcement, retail sales and more.

Visit swic.edu/CCevents for more information or call Veterans and Career Services at (618) 235-2700, ext. 5562, or toll free in Illinois at 866-942-SWIC (7942), ext. 5562.