Highland Chamber urging town to look to its inner Griswald this Christmas

Written by Dennis Grubaug

 

HIGHLAND – The Highland Chamber of Commerce is seeking contestants for a holiday lights competition. Anyone within the Highland city limits is encouraged to enter the competition.

The contest will include two categories:

- “Clark W. Griswald” – this category will show an excessive use of lights, music, animation, and or other decorations.
- “Home for the Holidays” – this category will contain entries that show a classic, yet refined, display of lights, decorations, music, and/or animation.

Entries and nominations will be accepted from Nov. 25 to Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. The public will have a chance to cast their vote for the winner in each category from Dec. 8 through Dec. 19. Entry forms, maps, and ballots can be picked up and dropped off at the Highland Chamber of Commerce office or any of the event sponsors: FCB Bank, Lory Theater, St. Joseph’s Hospital, The Tin Shed and Windows on Broadway.

Winners will be announced on Dec. 21 on the chamber’s Facebook page. The winner of each category will receive a $25 Chamber Gift Certificate which can be used at more than 70 local businesses.

Simmons Hanly Conroy files class action against Nissan, alleging spontaneously exploding sunroofs

    NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, Monday filed a class action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Nissan Motor Co. alleging that large glass panoramic sunroofs on some Nissan vehicles have spontaneously shattered. Simmons Hanly Conroy is co-counsel in the case with Greg Coleman Law PC of Knoxville, Tenn., a prominent class action firm.

