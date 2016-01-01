Local Business Headlines
- SIUE, Illinois Eastern Community Colleges partner on nursing degree track
- Archaeology of Disaster: Speaker to look at flooding past and present
- Officials break ground on $8.1 million riverfront project in East St. Louis
- Madison County, others to launch Office on Aging to link older adults with resources
- Alton Memorial Hospital adding Dr. John Felder as plastic surgeon
- SIUE Alumni Association selects engineering associate professor for 2016 Great Teacher Award
- United Way’s Community Christmas program gets underway, seeks partners to host donation boxes
- Madigan announces settlement with Roxana refinery over river pollution
CNB Bank locations holding annual food drive
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
Employees at all 13 CNB Bank & Trust locations in and around Metro East are holding the bank’s annual food drive until Nov. 17 to help fill local food pantry shelves.
Patrons are asked to bring non-perishable food items, personal care items or monetary donations to the lobby of any CNB location.
Go to www.cnbil.com for a list of commonly requested donation items.
Simmons Hanly Conroy files class action against Nissan, alleging spontaneously exploding sunroofs
NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, Monday filed a class action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Nissan Motor Co. alleging that large glass panoramic sunroofs on some Nissan vehicles have spontaneously shattered. Simmons Hanly Conroy is co-counsel in the case with Greg Coleman Law PC of Knoxville, Tenn., a prominent class action firm.