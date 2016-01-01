Local Business Headlines

CNB Bank locations holding annual food drive

Employees at all 13 CNB Bank & Trust locations in and around Metro East are holding the bank’s annual food drive until Nov. 17 to help fill local food pantry shelves.

Patrons are asked to bring non-perishable food items, personal care items or monetary donations to the lobby of any CNB location.

Go to www.cnbil.com for a list of commonly requested donation items.

Simmons Hanly Conroy files class action against Nissan, alleging spontaneously exploding sunroofs

    NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, Monday filed a class action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Nissan Motor Co. alleging that large glass panoramic sunroofs on some Nissan vehicles have spontaneously shattered. Simmons Hanly Conroy is co-counsel in the case with Greg Coleman Law PC of Knoxville, Tenn., a prominent class action firm.

