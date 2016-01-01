CNB Bank locations holding annual food drive

Employees at all 13 CNB Bank & Trust locations in and around Metro East are holding the bank’s annual food drive until Nov. 17 to help fill local food pantry shelves.

Patrons are asked to bring non-perishable food items, personal care items or monetary donations to the lobby of any CNB location.

Go to www.cnbil.com for a list of commonly requested donation items.