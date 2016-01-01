Local Business Headlines

The Garage Door Shop holds ribbon cutting in O'Fallon

Details
Written by Dennis Grubaugh

 

garagedoorThe O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce recently helped cut the ribbon for The Garage Door Shop, 615 South Lincoln, Suite D, O’Fallon. The owners, Lance and Jessica Schmitz, are the parents of four children and have been business owners for 13 years. The showroom displays a variety of working garage doors and openers from residential to commercial, and in a mix of colors and styles. To learn more go to mygaragedoorshop.com.

Simmons Hanly Conroy files class action against Nissan, alleging spontaneously exploding sunroofs

    NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, Monday filed a class action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Nissan Motor Co. alleging that large glass panoramic sunroofs on some Nissan vehicles have spontaneously shattered. Simmons Hanly Conroy is co-counsel in the case with Greg Coleman Law PC of Knoxville, Tenn., a prominent class action firm.

SIU Edwardsville

