The Garage Door Shop holds ribbon cutting in O'Fallon

The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce recently helped cut the ribbon for The Garage Door Shop, 615 South Lincoln, Suite D, O’Fallon. The owners, Lance and Jessica Schmitz, are the parents of four children and have been business owners for 13 years. The showroom displays a variety of working garage doors and openers from residential to commercial, and in a mix of colors and styles. To learn more go to mygaragedoorshop.com.