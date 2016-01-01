SIUE STEM Resource Center plans Nov. 9 open house



STEM Resource Center Manager Colin Wilson looks on as Valerie Becker and Emily Chappel examine a high-resolution image of the surface of Mars during last year’s open house.

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Center for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics invites the public to its Resource Center Open House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.

“The STEM Resource Center is an important resource for Southern Illinois, as we offer materials and written resources to educators and families in the area, free of charge,” said Colin Wilson, Resource Center manager. “Our resources assist in making STEM enticing for both formal and informal learners.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the center’s ongoing STEM activities, enjoy project demonstrations and peruse a wide variety of new, interactive materials. The Center will showcase its array of equipment that fosters learning on such topics as renewable energy, robotics, spectrometry, anatomy, rocks and minerals, microscopy, astronomy and the nature of science.

For more information, call (618) 650-3065.