Local Business Headlines
- Illinois State Police lieutenant receives NAACP public servant award
- Alton Memorial Hospital announces Dr. Matt Johnson as new urologist
- Chad Doyle voted 2016 Certified Residential Specialist of the Year for Illinois
- Illinois American Water contributing up to $245 million a year to state economy, study shows
- Department of Lost Pets: County to begin posting pics of animals taken to control facility
- SIUE expands academic partnerships with Lewis and Clark Community College
- Lambert Airport name change approved by board of aldermen, mayor
- Edwardsville Township OKs contract for restoration of park aircraft
SIUE STEM Resource Center plans Nov. 9 open house
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
STEM Resource Center Manager Colin Wilson looks on as Valerie Becker and Emily Chappel examine a high-resolution image of the surface of Mars during last year’s open house.
The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Center for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics invites the public to its Resource Center Open House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.
“The STEM Resource Center is an important resource for Southern Illinois, as we offer materials and written resources to educators and families in the area, free of charge,” said Colin Wilson, Resource Center manager. “Our resources assist in making STEM enticing for both formal and informal learners.”
Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the center’s ongoing STEM activities, enjoy project demonstrations and peruse a wide variety of new, interactive materials. The Center will showcase its array of equipment that fosters learning on such topics as renewable energy, robotics, spectrometry, anatomy, rocks and minerals, microscopy, astronomy and the nature of science.
For more information, call (618) 650-3065.
Simmons Hanly Conroy files class action against Nissan, alleging spontaneously exploding sunroofs
NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, Monday filed a class action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Nissan Motor Co. alleging that large glass panoramic sunroofs on some Nissan vehicles have spontaneously shattered. Simmons Hanly Conroy is co-counsel in the case with Greg Coleman Law PC of Knoxville, Tenn., a prominent class action firm.