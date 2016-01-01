Local Business Headlines

Free pediatric seminar set for those in medical field

O’FALLON, Ill. – O’Fallon EMS will be offering a free pediatric seminar designed for anyone in the medical field, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Katy Cavins Community Center, 308 Fifth St.

Interested parties can register online by going here.

The seminar is free, but O’Fallon EMS is asking everyone attending to bring a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to local children’s hospitals for Christmas.

The seminar will cover the following topics:

• Autism for emergency care providers
• Pediatric epilepsy
• Pediatric disaster medicine
• Respiratory illness in children
• Gun violence
• Traumatic teen years

For more information, contact O’Fallon EMS at (618) 624-4516.

Simmons Hanly Conroy files class action against Nissan, alleging spontaneously exploding sunroofs

    NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, Monday filed a class action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Nissan Motor Co. alleging that large glass panoramic sunroofs on some Nissan vehicles have spontaneously shattered. Simmons Hanly Conroy is co-counsel in the case with Greg Coleman Law PC of Knoxville, Tenn., a prominent class action firm.

Click Here for Full Story

 
