Local Business Headlines
- Madison County courts, SIUE to partner for interns
- SIUE center partners with LCCC on Swarovski Waterschool development
- Emerson announces management appointments
- Interim director named for Paul Simon Public Policy Institute
- Alton Memorial Hospital welcomes new endocrinologist
- Illinois American Water awards more than $48,000 in 2016 fire department grants
- Penn National Gaming says CFO will retire, stay on during transition
- Travel website and mapguide, two years in making, connects tourists to assets of Mississippi River
Free pediatric seminar set for those in medical field
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
O’FALLON, Ill. – O’Fallon EMS will be offering a free pediatric seminar designed for anyone in the medical field, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Katy Cavins Community Center, 308 Fifth St.
Interested parties can register online by going here.
The seminar is free, but O’Fallon EMS is asking everyone attending to bring a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to local children’s hospitals for Christmas.
The seminar will cover the following topics:
• Autism for emergency care providers
• Pediatric epilepsy
• Pediatric disaster medicine
• Respiratory illness in children
• Gun violence
• Traumatic teen years
For more information, contact O’Fallon EMS at (618) 624-4516.
Simmons Hanly Conroy files class action against Nissan, alleging spontaneously exploding sunroofs
NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, Monday filed a class action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Nissan Motor Co. alleging that large glass panoramic sunroofs on some Nissan vehicles have spontaneously shattered. Simmons Hanly Conroy is co-counsel in the case with Greg Coleman Law PC of Knoxville, Tenn., a prominent class action firm.