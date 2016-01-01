Free pediatric seminar set for those in medical field

O’FALLON, Ill. – O’Fallon EMS will be offering a free pediatric seminar designed for anyone in the medical field, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Katy Cavins Community Center, 308 Fifth St.

Interested parties can register online by going here.

The seminar is free, but O’Fallon EMS is asking everyone attending to bring a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to local children’s hospitals for Christmas.

The seminar will cover the following topics:

• Autism for emergency care providers

• Pediatric epilepsy

• Pediatric disaster medicine

• Respiratory illness in children

• Gun violence

• Traumatic teen years

For more information, contact O’Fallon EMS at (618) 624-4516.