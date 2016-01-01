Local Business Headlines
- SIUE center partners with LCCC on Swarovski Waterschool development
- Emerson announces management appointments
- Interim director named for Paul Simon Public Policy Institute
- Alton Memorial Hospital welcomes new endocrinologist
- Illinois American Water awards more than $48,000 in 2016 fire department grants
- Penn National Gaming says CFO will retire, stay on during transition
- Travel website and mapguide, two years in making, connects tourists to assets of Mississippi River
- Greater Gateway Association of Realtors names president for upcoming year
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital to host electronics recycling event
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
HIGHLAND — HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital - Highland will be sponsoring an electronics recycling event on Thursday, Nov. 9, in the hospital parking lot. Local residents will be able to recycle old electronics equipment from noon to 6 p.m. The drop-off location will be located in the far northwest corner of the main hospital parking lot.
Among the electronics items that will be accepted for recycling include:
• Satellite receivers
• Stereo equipment, radios and speakers
• Desktop computers, laptops, LCD monitors and printers
• VCR, CD, and DVD players
• AC adapters
• Networking equipment
• Cell phones, phones, and phone systems
• Lithium ion batteries
• Cables and wires
• Gas-powered yard equipment
• Iron, brass and aluminum metal
• Large appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, dehumidifiers, and refrigerators
Among the items that will not be accepted during this electronics recycling event are tube TVs, alkaline batteries, broken batteries, smoke detectors, glass lighting, and any item containing mercury.
More information can be obtained by calling (618) 651-2589.
Simmons Hanly Conroy files class action against Nissan, alleging spontaneously exploding sunroofs
NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, Monday filed a class action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Nissan Motor Co. alleging that large glass panoramic sunroofs on some Nissan vehicles have spontaneously shattered. Simmons Hanly Conroy is co-counsel in the case with Greg Coleman Law PC of Knoxville, Tenn., a prominent class action firm.