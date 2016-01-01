Local Business Headlines
- Visionary Wealth Advisors hires chief financial officer
- SBDC redesigns website, hopes to provide easier access to business expertise
- HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation to honor Bank of O’Fallon President Richard Thoman
- Ameren Illinois advising precaution as natural gas season heats up
- SIU President Dunn says he believes university’s system viability
- Metro East panel discussion to focus on economic power of immigrants
- Godfrey second community in state to receive ‘Ready to Respond’ designation
- Bond Architects tabs Jennifer Hasamear as development and marketing director
Free legal appointments for veterans in Madison County
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
The 3rd Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee is offering two days of free legal appointments to veterans in honor of Veterans Day.
The 30-minute appointments will be provided on Nov. 10 and Nov. 15 in the Madison County Law Library located in the lower level of the Madison County Courthouse at 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville.
“The veterans’ sub-committee, chaired by Associate Judge Sarah Smith who is also in the military, is concerned over the many homeless and needy veterans in Madison County,” said Circuit Judge Barbara Crowder, chair of the Pro Bono Committee. To meet their needs, Judge Smith and Amy Morgan from Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation also maintain a list of volunteer attorneys who will assist veterans with their legal needs.
The committee already provides free legal appointments two days per month in the Legal Advice Clinic at the Madison County Courthouse. Those appointments are open to low-income individuals who do not have attorneys and cover any civil or family law subject.
Any veterans may contact Lauren Jansen at (618) 296-4472 or email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to schedule an appointment between 9 a.m. and noon or between 1 and 4 p.m. on either of the offered days in November.
Simmons Hanly Conroy files class action against Nissan, alleging spontaneously exploding sunroofs
NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, Monday filed a class action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Nissan Motor Co. alleging that large glass panoramic sunroofs on some Nissan vehicles have spontaneously shattered. Simmons Hanly Conroy is co-counsel in the case with Greg Coleman Law PC of Knoxville, Tenn., a prominent class action firm.