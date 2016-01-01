Free legal appointments for veterans in Madison County

The 3rd Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee is offering two days of free legal appointments to veterans in honor of Veterans Day.

The 30-minute appointments will be provided on Nov. 10 and Nov. 15 in the Madison County Law Library located in the lower level of the Madison County Courthouse at 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

“The veterans’ sub-committee, chaired by Associate Judge Sarah Smith who is also in the military, is concerned over the many homeless and needy veterans in Madison County,” said Circuit Judge Barbara Crowder, chair of the Pro Bono Committee. To meet their needs, Judge Smith and Amy Morgan from Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation also maintain a list of volunteer attorneys who will assist veterans with their legal needs.

The committee already provides free legal appointments two days per month in the Legal Advice Clinic at the Madison County Courthouse. Those appointments are open to low-income individuals who do not have attorneys and cover any civil or family law subject.

Any veterans may contact Lauren Jansen at (618) 296-4472 or email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to schedule an appointment between 9 a.m. and noon or between 1 and 4 p.m. on either of the offered days in November.