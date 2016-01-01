First Bank to offer Red Bud shredding event as part of ID theft fight

First Bank will host a Red Bud Appreciation Day and free shredding event on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Red Bud branch at 1411 S. Main St.

The celebration will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature food, activities, Balloonatic and prizes.

To provide a convenient and secure way to dispose of sensitive documents, First Bank will also host free shredding from 9 to 11 a.m. as part of the bank’s effort to protect the public against ID theft.

For more information, contact First Bank’s Tammy Salger at (618) 282-6255.