First Bank to offer Red Bud shredding event as part of ID theft fight

Written by Dennis Grubaugh

 

First Bank will host a Red Bud Appreciation Day and free shredding event on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Red Bud branch at 1411 S. Main St.

The celebration will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature food, activities, Balloonatic and prizes.

To provide a convenient and secure way to dispose of sensitive documents, First Bank will also host free shredding from 9 to 11 a.m. as part of the bank’s effort to protect the public against ID theft.

For more information, contact First Bank’s Tammy Salger at (618) 282-6255.

Simmons Hanly Conroy files class action against Nissan, alleging spontaneously exploding sunroofs

    NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, Monday filed a class action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Nissan Motor Co. alleging that large glass panoramic sunroofs on some Nissan vehicles have spontaneously shattered. Simmons Hanly Conroy is co-counsel in the case with Greg Coleman Law PC of Knoxville, Tenn., a prominent class action firm.

Click Here for Full Story

 
