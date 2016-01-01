Local Business Headlines
- OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center names chief medical officer
- Dunstan, Pembrook establish SIUE/Community Task Force
- Allsup to screen documentary as kickoff to veterans conference
- Companies urged to apply for chance to present to investors at InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum
- Regions Bank acquires housing tax credit, asset management businesses from First Sterling Financial
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital receives national recognition for its support of perioperative nursing certifications
- Pharmacy citation pilot program becomes permanent
- National Geographic, partners launch website on Mississippi River geotourism
First Bank to offer Red Bud shredding event as part of ID theft fight
- Details
- Written by Dennis Grubaugh
First Bank will host a Red Bud Appreciation Day and free shredding event on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Red Bud branch at 1411 S. Main St.
The celebration will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature food, activities, Balloonatic and prizes.
To provide a convenient and secure way to dispose of sensitive documents, First Bank will also host free shredding from 9 to 11 a.m. as part of the bank’s effort to protect the public against ID theft.
For more information, contact First Bank’s Tammy Salger at (618) 282-6255.
Simmons Hanly Conroy files class action against Nissan, alleging spontaneously exploding sunroofs
NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, Monday filed a class action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Nissan Motor Co. alleging that large glass panoramic sunroofs on some Nissan vehicles have spontaneously shattered. Simmons Hanly Conroy is co-counsel in the case with Greg Coleman Law PC of Knoxville, Tenn., a prominent class action firm.